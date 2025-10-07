From risk to resilience: 2025 ransomware trends and proactive strategies

whitepaper Ransomware will continue to plague organisations throughout 2025 and beyond.

Ransomware attacks are evolving, growing faster and more sophisticated than ever. One thing is certain: the pervasive threat of ransomware will continue to plague organisations throughout 2025 and beyond. Whether these attacks come from established groups or the increasing number of “lone wolf” threat actors, failing to prepare thoroughly can cost an organisation significant time and money, as well as trust, among stakeholders.

To help address these persistent cyber threats, Veeam's 2025 Risk to Resilience Report shows several actionable steps organisations can take to mitigate risk and recover more quickly from an attack. Veeam surveyed 1 300 organisations globally to gauge how chief information security officers (CISOs), security professionals and IT leaders are recovering from cyber threats.

The field-tested strategies from companies that recovered faster from attacks reflect a set of best practices for cyber resilience that all organisations should consider implementing.

There is some good news. Compared to Veeam's 2024 survey,(1) the percentage of companies impacted by at least one ransomware attack resulting in encryption or data exfiltration declined slightly from 75% to 69%. This decrease likely stems from organisations continuing to improve their preparation and resilience practices, as well as increased collaboration between IT and security teams. Governments have also teamed up to take down major ransomware groups, leading threat actors to adapt and change broader attack dynamics.

Veeam's analysis reveals six key trends shaping the ransomware threat landscape in 2025 and the data-backed insights that can help companies enhance resilience. From cat-and-mouse tactics and the growth of exfiltration to a decline in ransom payments and increasing collaboration among stakeholders, Veeam examines the persistent threat landscape and how successful organisations reduce ransomware risks and impacts.

