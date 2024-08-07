From SA to Hungary: My educational journey

Thaku Morongwa Joyce.

Early life and education

My name is Thaku Morongwa Joyce. I was born and raised in a small village called Silvermine Ga-Malebogo and I am currently a student at the University of Debrecen, pursuing my master’s degree in computer science engineering. I started school at Kgwale Primary School, continued at Ramohlakana High until Grade 9, and moved to a place called Mmotle, where I continued with my high school from Grade 10 until Matric at Ithuteng Commercial High School.

Growing up, my mother always told me to keep my grades up, to never put important things aside, to always put school first and to work on myself to have the life I want when I am older. It is something I always remember throughout my academic journey. During my primary and high school years, I was actively involved in various extracurricular activities such as netball, volleyball, culture dance and singing. My high school experience has influenced my development as a person inside and outside of the classroom by making me more independent. Education has always been one of the most important things to me, and I am dedicated to learning as much as I can.

Overcoming challenges and studying abroad

After passing Matric, the plan was to go to varsity and further my studies, but unfortunately, due to a lack of funds, I had to take a gap year, which escalated over four years. Fortunately enough, after years of trying to find funds and a university to further my studies, I was blessed to be awarded a scholarship to go and study at one of the universities in Hungary.

My first year as a student in another country was interesting and exciting because it was the beginning of a life away from home. The first semester, I was like a sheep on campus, trying to find my way around the campus. I mean, I was unaware of everything that took place at the university.

One of the biggest “life-changers” I have ever experienced was university. I got to experience a whole new atmosphere, meet tons of new people from different countries and adapt to a new environment. I was quite nervous and I didn’t know what to expect. Often, I would hear how difficult university is and how much different it is from high school. Having to constantly be studying after four years of break was a bit challenging. I wasn’t too fond of being away from my family as well, but embarking on this journey was the only solution. Studying overseas is overwhelming at times, but it has tested my ability to adapt to diverse situations while being able to solve problems on my own and being independent.

Having the opportunity to study abroad has positively changed who I am in so many ways. The valuable experiences, lessons and people I have met throughout my studies have certainly benefited me in every aspect of my life. I will forever be thankful to have had the opportunity to study abroad twice during my university career. The experiences I had and the memories I created will be something I remember for the rest of my life. Being a student at the University of Debrecen has been an enriching experience so far, and I am looking forward to exploring all the opportunities it has to offer to help me achieve my goals.

I had the privilege of being a part of Faranani DocTec working as Junior EIM Consultant. My time there was truly enriching and rewarding. One aspect that stood out was the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment. Additionally, I was consistently impressed by the emphasis placed on professional growth and development. Overall, my experience at Faranani DocTec was incredibly positive, and I'm grateful for the valuable skills, relationships and memories I gained during my time there.

Appreciation for my internship opportunity

I am immensely grateful to Faranani DocTec for the opportunity they gave me to do professional training, which is part of my requirements in my studies. This training will also be a remarkable experience, providing me with invaluable insights and hands-on exposure that will undoubtedly shape my future career in the tech industry. During this training, I have the privilege of working on a project that involves writing code to enhance our product's functionality. This project allows me to apply my academic knowledge to real-world problems, developing my skills in coding, debugging and software development. Once again, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Faranani DocTec for this incredible opportunity. I look forward to continuing my journey here, contributing to meaningful projects and growing both personally and professionally.