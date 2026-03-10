From text to storytelling: Use Adobe Acrobat Studio to create presentations

Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Express – now supercharged with AI.

In today’s fast-paced world, keeping up can feel overwhelming, while being super-productive and standing out can seem impossible. You can now experience the best of productivity and creativity in one place. Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Express, now supercharged with AI, help you uncover insights quickly and produce exceptional content.

Generate a presentation from your documents in minutes

“With the new Generate presentation feature in Adobe Acrobat Studio, you can now ask AI to generate an outline from the information in your files, then create a polished presentation,” says Dominic Richardson, CEO of Dax Data, local Adobe distributor.

From preparing a business pitch to creating a marketing strategy, Adobe’s new Generate presentation helps turn ideas and documents into presentations that communicate your story and help you accomplish your goals – effortlessly. Examples include:

Marketing professionals : Convert audience insights, campaign performance data or trend reports into visually engaging presentations for internal strategy meetings or external pitches. Use Adobe Express templates to make your presentations more creative.

: Convert audience insights, campaign performance data or trend reports into visually engaging presentations for internal strategy meetings or external pitches. Use Adobe Express templates to make your presentations more creative. Sales teams : Secure new clients by transforming research documents, client briefs and market analysis into compelling pitch decks.

: Secure new clients by transforming research documents, client briefs and market analysis into compelling pitch decks. Human resources: Create polished onboarding decks, company policy updates or compliance presentations in minutes by uploading employee handbooks or training materials. Save time and ensure consistent, professional communication across teams.

Create polished onboarding decks, company policy updates or compliance presentations in minutes by uploading employee handbooks or training materials. Save time and ensure consistent, professional communication across teams. Legal teams : Simplify complex legal documents into easy-to-understand presentations for internal briefings or client meetings.

: Simplify complex legal documents into easy-to-understand presentations for internal briefings or client meetings. Small business owners: Develop professional decks to pitch new products or services, complete with timelines.

Organisations already using Acrobat Standard and Pro can benefit from the limited-time 15% upgrade offer for Acrobat Studio, making the change incredibly cost-effective. Unlock a world of added value: AI-powered features, PDF Spaces and Express Premium. Contact the Dax Data team for more details on this exciting new offer.

Edit your PDFs with chat

New, chat-based AI in Acrobat gives you a smarter, faster way to complete essential PDF tasks with simple, natural-language prompts. Using AI Assistant, you can remove pages, text, comments and images, add e-signatures and more. And the enhanced Help Panel offers clear, step-by-step instructions and troubleshooting support via chat.

Prepare for meetings with personalised podcasts

For anyone who struggles to digest the mountains of e-mails they receive, the new Generate podcast feature in Acrobat is for you. Simply pull your notes and transcripts into a PDF Space and ask AI Assistant to summarise the information into an engaging podcast-style summary you can use to prepare for your big meeting from your desk, in your car or walking your dog.

Transform your documents into your own unique workspace

For more information about how to do your best work in Acrobat Studio, watch the recording from Dax Data's recent webinar, A New Chapter in Document Productivity and Content Creation.

Plus, discover Dax Data’s current Acrobat Studio Upgrade Offer for existing customers. New customers can also enjoy significant savings when upgrading from Acrobat Pro to Acrobat Studio Packs. Dax Data's dedicated team will guide you towards the solution that best fits your organisation.