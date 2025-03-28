From vision to reality: Circular design and AI PCs

Doug Woolley, General Manager and Vice-President, Dell Technologies South Africa.

Dell has just unveiled major performance and sustainability upgrades to its AI PC portfolio, setting new benchmarks in circular innovation. It has enhanced performance, extended battery life, improved efficiency and designed for greater durability and easier repairs.

Circular innovations realised

First showcased in late 2021, Dell's vision for sustainable PC design, Concept Luna, accelerated the expansion of sustainable technology innovation across its portfolio. These insights have helped to advance modular design, apply intelligent telemetry and redefine how customers repair, refurbish and recycle hardware.

Dell has a long list of industry-first innovations in sustainability, including first to use bioplastics and reclaimed carbon fibre, first to use closed-loop materials, and first to have recycled cobalt batteries in notebooks.

The recent announcements include some of Dell's most exciting circular design updates.

Take, for example, modular design to help extend product life and reduce waste. The Dell Pro and select Pro Max notebooks are the world’s first commercial notebooks built with a modular USB-C port.(1) The ports are up to four times more durable(2) and easily replaceable if required. USB-C ports are a frequently used component and typically soldered to the mainboard, which is one of the most emissions-intensive parts to manufacture. Separating these ports from the mainboard and using screws instead of solder allows for easier access without risking damage to critical components.

Dell has also reimagined batteries based on customer requests for easier access. It has introduced customer-replaceable batteries with simplified cable designs, enhancing control, repairability and longevity. The updated portfolio offers options such as batteries containing reduced or recycled cobalt, providing a more sustainable option for customers.(3)

These devices show how sustainable innovations can scale to help reduce customer costs and environmental impact.

Materials and practices to reduce environmental impact

Dell has made notable strides in using more recycled or renewable materials in its PCs, displays and accessories. This includes the use of low-emissions aluminium, bio-based plastic, recycled cobalt, recycled steel and recycled copper, to name a few. In fact, last year, Dell used more than 95 million pounds of recycled and renewable materials in its products.(4)

Dell's packaging reflects a similar commitment. In FY24, 96.4% of its packaging materials were re-used, renewable or recycled,(5) keeping the company on track to reach its 2030 goal. Even future accessories like Dell's PC docks and backpacks will ship in 100% recycled or renewable packaging.(6)

In addition, Dell's latest AI PCs and commercial monitors will meet some of the highest sustainability standards with EPEAT Gold with Climate+ registrations and the new TCO Gen 10 certifications.(7)

Closing the loop with re-use and recycling

For Dell, circular design goes beyond keeping materials in use longer. Circular innovation extends to how customers use and retire products. Creating technology for more sustainable businesses, communities and the planet is a key tenet of how Dell runs its company and fulfils its purpose: to create technologies that drive human progress.

Features like QR codes on its PCs will help customers access support pages. Additional QR codes on select Alienware PC components will also make it easy for gamers to access instructions for upgrades, repairs and replacements.

Dell's recovery and recycling services offer both consumers and business customers reliable, secure solutions to retire IT products while creating opportunities to re-use valuable materials.

Dell's goal is that by 2030, for every metric ton of technology purchased, it will re-use or recycle an equivalent amount. It’s an ambitious target but aligns with Dell's belief in making sustainability a shared mission with its customers.

Circular innovation in action

Sustainability is woven throughout Dell's business operations, from how it operationalises sustainability internally and within its ecosystem at the back end, including how the company drives cross-organisational collaboration to meet upcoming regulations and reporting requirements, to the front end, which is how Dell's products and services serve the sustainability needs of its customers. Managing Dell's sustainability innovation and operations end-to-end is an important foundation to build on as it seizes the AI opportunity ahead.

With smart designs, more sustainable materials and efficient tech, Dell is showing how big ideas can spark momentum and innovation at scale. Whether it’s using recycled and low-emissions aluminium in Dell's gaming notebooks(8) or designing modular components, every decision is part of its effort to help ensure nothing goes to waste. Learn more about how Dell is accelerating the circular economy.

