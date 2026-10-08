From WIL to the real world: How industry experience can shape SA’s next generation of tech talent

Taking on the real world.

Graduation is often presented as the finish line.

For students entering technology, it should be the beginning of a much more demanding journey: taking what was learned in the classroom and applying it to problems that exist in the real world.

That is why work integrated learning (WIL) matters.

CYBAUG's partnership with Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) gave the company an opportunity to do more than host students for workplace experience. It allowed CYBAUG to bring emerging technology professionals into an environment where they could contribute to the development of a live technology product, work alongside experienced practitioners and begin understanding what it actually means to build technology for real users.

Three of the students who completed their WIL journey with CYBAUG have now graduated from TUT.

CYBAUG is exceptionally proud of them.

But their graduation also represents something bigger than an individual achievement.

It demonstrates what can happen when higher education and industry move beyond simply placing students in workplaces and begin creating meaningful pathways between learning, engineering and innovation.

From classroom knowledge to working technology

There is an important distinction between learning about technology and building technology.

A student can understand programming concepts, databases, software engineering principles or cyber security theory in an academic environment. But the realities of production systems introduce another layer of complexity.

Requirements change.

Users behave differently from expectations.

Systems fail.

Security has to be considered from the beginning rather than added afterwards.

Documentation matters.

Code has to be maintained by people other than the person who wrote it.

And ultimately, technology has to solve a problem for someone.

Through their WIL experience at CYBAUG, these students were exposed to that reality while contributing to TymiQ, CYBAUG's workforce intelligence platform.

TymiQ is designed around a simple premise: time isn't merely recorded; it is protected and verified.

The platform combines technologies such as biometric verification, GPS, geofencing and offline-first capabilities to help organisations establish greater confidence in workforce attendance and field operations.

For students, working within such an environment meant encountering technology not as an academic exercise, but as an evolving product with real requirements, constraints and consequences.

That experience is difficult to replicate inside a classroom.

WIL should be more than a placement

There is an understandable tendency to view WIL as a box that needs to be ticked before a student can graduate.

Industry can do better.

A meaningful WIL programme should expose students to the same standards expected of professionals: accountability, collaboration, version control, documentation, security, testing, problem-solving and the discipline of delivering against requirements.

Students should be able to ask:

Why are we building this?

Who will use it?

What happens if it fails?

How do we secure it?

How do we know it works?

Those questions transform workplace learning.

They move a student from simply completing an assignment to developing the mindset of an engineer.

At CYBAUG, this is increasingly becoming part of how the company thinks about its responsibility to the technology ecosystem.

CYBAUG is not interested in simply producing more people who can write code.

The country needs people who can understand systems, identify problems, engineer solutions and take responsibility for the technology they create.

Building South Africa's technology capability

South Africa does not have a shortage of intelligent young people.

The challenge is creating enough environments where that intelligence can be converted into practical capability.

Universities provide an essential foundation. Industry provides a different kind of education: exposure to customers, deadlines, production environments, technical debt, security risks, commercial realities and the consequences of engineering decisions.

Neither can replace the other.

The opportunity lies in connecting them.

CYBAUG's experience with TUT has reinforced its belief that industry partnerships should not be designed simply around student placement numbers. They should be designed around outcomes.

Did the student build something?

Did they solve a real problem?

Did they learn how professional teams operate?

Did they leave with stronger technical and professional capabilities than when they arrived?

And, perhaps most importantly, did the experience give them enough confidence to see themselves as contributors to the technology industry rather than simply graduates waiting for an opportunity?

Graduation is the beginning

Seeing these three students graduate is therefore particularly meaningful for CYBAUG.

They arrived at CYBAUG as students.

They leave with a university qualification, but also with exposure to the realities of building technology in an industry environment.

Their journey does not end here.

In many ways, this is where the real test begins.

The technology industry will continue to change. Artificial intelligence will reshape development. Cyber security threats will evolve. Organisations will demand greater efficiency and accountability. New products will emerge and old assumptions will be challenged.

The professionals who thrive will not necessarily be those who simply know the most technologies.

They will be those who can learn, adapt, question, engineer and keep building.

That is the kind of capability South Africa needs.

And that is why CYBAUG believes WIL can be far more than a requirement for graduation.

It can be a bridge between education and economic participation.

It can be a pipeline for the technology industry.

It can give young people access to problems worth solving.

And, when done properly, it can allow students to contribute to building the very technology that will shape the future they are entering.

To the three TUT graduates: congratulations.

Your graduation is a milestone worth celebrating.

But don't mistake it for the end of the journey.

The classroom gave you a foundation.

The industry gave you a glimpse of what comes next.

Now go and build.

CYBAUG

Sovereign Intelligence. Engineered to Evolve.