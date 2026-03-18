FSCA’s Omni-Risk Framework signals shift to data-centric supervision in SA

Data integrity is central to compliance.

South Africa’s financial regulatory landscape is entering a new phase as the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) advances its data-centric supervision model through the Omni-Risk Return. This marks a significant shift from traditional compliance reporting toward continuous, data-driven oversight of financial institutions.

The Omni-Risk Return forms part of the FSCA’s Integrated Regulatory Supervision (IRS) framework and aligns with South Africa’s Twin Peaks regulatory model, where conduct supervision is becoming increasingly proactive and intelligence-led. Rather than relying on periodic submissions and manual reviews, the framework enables the regulator to collect structured, standardised data across key risk domains, including governance, conduct risk, operational resilience, complaints management and financial soundness.

By consolidating these risk signals, the FSCA is better positioned to detect emerging risks early, monitor industry trends in near real-time and prioritise supervisory interventions where they are most needed. Omni-Risk reporting therefore represents a fundamental shift from point-in-time compliance checks to continuous, data-driven supervision.

However, Omni-Risk is not the only regulatory development driving this shift. Across South Africa’s regulatory landscape, there is a clear and accelerating move towards data-driven compliance. Disclosure frameworks under King V, as well as Regulatory Compliance Returns required under the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA), increasingly demand structured, accurate and auditable data. Together, these frameworks reinforce a common expectation: organisations must move beyond narrative-based compliance and towards evidence-based, data-centric reporting.

For organisations, this convergence introduces a new level of complexity and expectation. Regulatory reporting is no longer a routine, spreadsheet-driven exercise supported by periodic submissions. Instead, organisations are required to establish robust data governance frameworks, define reliable risk indicators and implement consistent, automated reporting processes across multiple regulatory domains.

Data integrity is now central to compliance. Institutions must ensure that submitted data is accurate, complete and traceable back to source systems. With enhanced supervisory analytics across regulators, anomalies can be identified, institutions benchmarked and inconsistencies flagged more effectively than ever before. Poor data quality or incomplete reporting may trigger increased regulatory scrutiny. Organisations that fail to modernise their reporting capabilities risk falling behind in an increasingly data-driven supervisory environment.

In response to this shift, Navigate Compliance has launched its Regulatory Reporting capability powered by AURA, a RegTech data platform designed to support financial institutions across multiple regulatory frameworks, including Omni-Risk, King V disclosure requirements and regulatory compliance returns under FICA. Rather than treating these as separate obligations, AURA enables organisations to take a unified, data-centric approach to compliance by integrating governance, risk and regulatory reporting into a single, coherent data ecosystem. As organisations transition towards this model, many face significant challenges in transforming fragmented data into regulator-ready intelligence – a gap Navigate Compliance is addressing through its integrated governance, risk and data solution.

“Omni-Risk reporting is not just a regulatory requirement – it represents a fundamental shift towards data-centric supervision. But this shift extends beyond a single framework. King V disclosures, FICA returns and broader regulatory expectations are all increasingly data-driven. Financial institutions need to rethink how they govern, manage and operationalise data, because compliance is no longer about reporting the past, but about enabling real-time regulatory insight,” says Sholane Sathu, CEO of Navigate Compliance.

While many institutions understand the requirements of these regulatory frameworks, execution remains a challenge. Fragmented systems, inconsistent data definitions and siloed risk and compliance processes often prevent organisations from producing consistent, high-quality data across regulatory obligations. Navigate Compliance addresses these challenges through a unified approach that integrates regulatory advisory, governance design and secure data infrastructure, enabling organisations to align multiple compliance requirements within a single operating model.

AURA, Navigate Compliance's secure RegTech Big Data-as-a-Service platform, plays a central role in this transformation. It enables institutions to consolidate operational, risk, governance and financial crime data into a single source of truth, supporting Omni-Risk submissions, King V disclosures, FATCA/CRS reporting and FICA Compliance Returns from the same underlying data architecture. By automating data aggregation, validation and reporting across multiple systems, AURA reduces reporting risk, enhances data quality and ensures full auditability through clear data lineage and embedded governance controls.

Importantly, technology alone is not sufficient. Effective compliance in a data-centric regulatory environment requires a combination of regulatory understanding, strong risk governance and well-structured data ecosystems. Navigate Compliance brings these elements together to help organisations build sustainable, future-ready compliance capabilities.

Globally, regulators are accelerating investment in supervisory technology (SupTech), using advanced analytics to oversee increasingly complex financial markets. South Africa is no exception, with the FSCA positioning itself at the forefront of data-centric supervision on the continent.

As regulatory expectations continue to evolve, compliance is no longer defined by periodic reporting – it is defined by continuous, data-driven insight. Financial institutions that embed data-centric supervision into their operating models will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive advantage through enhanced risk visibility, improved governance and more informed decision-making.