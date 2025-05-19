Fujikura launches cutting-edge SpiderWeb Ribbon Cable in Africa through exclusive partnership with IC Logistix

SpiderWeb Ribbon Cable.

Fujikura, a world leader in optical fibre technology, is excited to announce the launch of its new SpiderWeb Ribbon Cable (SWRC) across Africa. This expansion is made possible through a special partnership with South Africa-based company, IC Logistix.

Founded in 1885 by Zenpachi Fujikura, the company has a long history of innovation in electrical wires. In 1910, Fujikura established the Electric Wire Corporation, led by Zenpachi’s brother, Tomekichi. Over the past 100+ years, Fujikura has grown internationally, with offices across Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America.

The new SWRC is Fujikura’s latest development in optical fibre cable technology. It is designed to support the increasing demand for fast internet and data transfer, worldwide. The cable makes building and expanding fibre networks faster and more affordable, which is vital for the growing digital economy.

The industry often overuses the phrase “game-changer”, but it truly applies here – the new, smaller, lighter and denser Wrapping Tube Cable (WTC) with SpiderWeb Ribbon (SWR) is revolutionary.

SpiderWeb Ribbon Cable.

The WTC with SWR technology is a high-density outdoor cable made especially for fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), data centres and access networks. It meets the latest industry standards, including Telcordia GR-20. Thanks to its new SpiderWeb Ribbon technology, this cable offers the smallest size and lightest weight while keeping a high number of fibres – ranging from 144 to 6 912 fibres.

SWR is a bonded fibre ribbon that allows for quick and easy splicing – either in groups or individually. This makes it versatile and suitable for many types of network installations, from local access to large-scale splicing projects. Its flexible design helps it fit into tight spaces, making maintenance simpler.

The SWR has a partially bonded structure, with fibres organised into a flat ribbon. This layout makes bending and routing easier and improves cable management and access for repairs.

Maruyama Yukiharu, Senior Sales Manager at Fujikura, said: “We are excited to introduce the SWRC in Africa. The market here has enormous potential for technological growth. Our partnership with IC Logistix will help us deliver innovative solutions quickly and support Africa’s digital progress.”

SpiderWeb Ribbon Cable.

IC Logistix’s strong local presence and experience makes it a perfect partner for bringing this technology to Africa. This initiative ensures that businesses across the continent will gain access to Fujikura’s state-of-the-art cables.

Whether it’s upgrading data centres, installing fibre-to-the-home, building 5G networks or extending long-distance systems, Fujikura’s new cable solutions are built to handle modern telecommunications challenges. Discover how reliable, scalable and versatile Fujikura’s SWR with WTC technology can support your next project.

For more information, contact:

IC Logistix

@ iclsales@icl.co.za

(+27) 11 521 2308/84/70

W/A +27 803 9421