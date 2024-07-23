Full stack observability survey goes live

This survey aims to assess the current state of full stack observability among local organisations.

ITWeb is running a survey on full stack observability in partnership with Cisco / Devcon Solutions to evaluate whether SA businesses struggle with full stack observability (FSO).

Full stack observability is a comprehensive approach to monitoring and understanding the performance and health of an entire technology stack, from the infrastructure layer to the application layer and user experiences. It involves collecting, analysing, and visualising data from various components of the stack to provide a holistic view of the system's behaviour and performance.

Laurent Rodokanakis, Director at Devcon Solutions, says, “As enterprise IT environments become more and more complex, it’s becoming increasingly more important to be able to monitor and manage the health and performance of the full system stack that underpins the business.”

He continues, “Historically, we have seen that companies invest in too many tools over time that don’t integrate to provide an end-to-end view of the IT landscape. This results in siloed monitoring.

“This, in turn, results in lengthy mean time to repair when there are outages, which then translates to loss of revenue.

“By having FSO in place, companies gain end to end visibility and can proactively monitor their IT environments and extract valuable deep insights for both business and technical teams.”

The survey aims to assess the current state of full stack observability among local organisations, asking them how they'd rate their current state of technology stack availability and what tools and technologies they use for monitoring, logging, tracing and visualising. It also asks:

What are the primary obstacles hindering your organisation's efforts to achieve full stack observability? How frequently does the lack of full stack observability lead to unexpected downtime or performance degradation in your organisation? Which features do you consider crucial for a full stack observability solution to effectively address your organisation's challenges?

