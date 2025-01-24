Future-proof, smart hotels with Huawei FTTO network solution

Enzo Xiang, Director Optical Solutions, Huawei Enterprise Business Group. (Image: Huawei Enterprise Business Group)

Leading hotel groups in South Africa are moving to future-proof their facilities with Huawei’s optical fibre Fibre to the Office (FTTO) solution, which future-proofs their infrastructure while also reducing costs.

This is according to Enzo Xiang, Director of South Africa Enterprise Optical Solution, who says the Huawei FTTO solution offers significant benefits to both greenfields developments and established hotels upgrading ageing infrastructure.

“The architecture of Huawei FTTO is revolutionary because it simplifies the network from three layers to two. It replaces active switches at the aggregation layer with passive optical splitters, dramatically reducing physical footprint and power consumption. Customers save around 30% on power consumption alone,” he says.

“The medium itself is all optical fibre, which offers benefits like covering longer distances – up to 40km. It also provides higher bandwidth, without the limitations of fibre. Its lifespan is also a significant upgrade on other mediums, offering a 30-year lifespan with no need for an upgrade.

The Huawei FTTO network solution for hotels is built on passive optical LAN (POL) technology, using one fibre network to carry services in multiple scenarios. The passive optical distribution network (ODN) achieves high reliability and supports elastic capacity expansion and flexible evolution. If, in the future, a hotel wants to upgrade from WiFi 6 to WiFi 7 and future technologies, Huawei FTTO will accommodate the upgrade without the need for capex on new cabling,” he says.

Because the fibre-optic medium is slim and lightweight, it is easy to deploy, Xiang notes. “Compared with traditional, heavier cables, it saves around 70% on the costs associated with traditional cabling,” he says.

Huawei FTTO also offers unified operations and maintenance of the IP and the optical PON infrastructure.

“For hotels, it addresses key concerns like reducing power consumption and simplifying network management, while also enhancing network quality and user experience,” Xiang says. “With just one optical fibre system, they can provide all the service the hotel needs – WiFi, TV, phones and operational systems. Traditional solutions would have one network for WiFi, one for analogue phones and another for the TVs. This saves an estimated 30% on networks.”

The Huawei FTTO 2.0 solutions, all-optical network access solutions, OptiXstar Optical Terminals and eSight PON Management platform are distributed and implemented by First Distribution, in partnership with Huawei EBG.