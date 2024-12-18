Futuregrowth pumps R150m into alternative funding fintech

Sourcefin’s R150 million funding will be deployed as a reinvestment into local SMME funding.

Futuregrowth Asset Management has invested R150 million into Sourcefin, a South African fintech and alternative funding provider dedicated to providing access to finance and support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs).

According to a statement, the investment, made through Futuregrowth’s High Growth Developmental Equity Fund (HGDEF), cements the firm’s strategy in supporting high-growth businesses.

HGDEF is an alternative investor in early-stage, high-growth businesses across Southern Africa. Its investment portfolio includes the likes of hearX, Yoco, Pineapple, Retail Capital, Ozow and Cash Connect.

Sourcefin says its core products - purchase order funding and invoice discounting - combined with its proprietary technology platform, position the company to help SMMEs access investment opportunities.

“The SMME sector is vital for South Africa's economic growth, yet traditional financing solutions often fail to meet their unique needs, particularly in government-issued orders,” says Amrish Narrandes, head of private equity and venture capital at Futuregrowth.

“Sourcefin’s technology-focused approach, coupled with their expertise in procurement and project management, has created a transformative solution. Their proven ability to support tender fulfilment while maintaining strong financial performance made this a compelling investment opportunity.”

Founded in 2020, Sourcefin is an enabler of SMME’s and addresses the critical R300 billion gap in SMME financing in SA, empowering businesses to overcome working capital challenges.

Sourcefin is set to deploy more than R1 billion in funding for the financial year, ending February 2025, through its innovative platform which integrates financing, supply chain management, and end-to-end project support.

Sourcefin’s platform provides clients access to a network of over 2 000 pre-vetted local and international suppliers and ensures operational efficiency and risk management through advanced technology and project oversight.

The fintech’s funding approach provides a lifeline to SMMEs where more traditional funders may have declined applications for funding based on history, or a lack thereof.

More than 90% of Sourcefin’s client base fall within the minority demographic in the country, including black female-owned and youth-owned businesses, as well as rural-based entrepreneurs, according to the company.

“There is no doubt about the massive impact that well-supported SMMEs can have on our country,” says Joshua Kadish, co-founder, director and CEO of Sourcefin.

“With the support from Futuregrowth, Sourcefin’s ability to scale investment into the SMME sector significantly increases, and it is our commitment that all R150 million will be deployed as a reinvestment into the backbone of our economy.”

In addition, the strategic partnership with Futuregrowth accelerates Sourcefin’s ability to provide innovative financing solutions, scale its operations, enhance its technology platform, and expand its funding deployment nationwide.

“Our investment into Sourcefin aligns with HGDEF’s mandate to back innovative businesses that drive real economic impact,” Narrandes concludes. “Futuregrowth’s beginnings as the first socially-oriented fund to be launched in South Africa align perfectly with a shared goal of driving real business equity and impact within the country.”