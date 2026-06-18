Galeboe awarded Premier Partner status for Check Point, strengthening AI-driven cyber security across SA and beyond

Cecil Thokoane, CEO, Galeboe.

African IT solutions provider Galeboe Professional Services has been awarded Premier Partner status by Check Point Software Technologies, marking a significant milestone in a long-standing partnership focused on delivering advanced, AI-driven cyber security solutions to organisations across the region.

As cyber threats continue to evolve in scale and sophistication, the partnership positions Galeboe to further strengthen organisational cyber resilience at a time when Africa’s digital transformation is rapidly accelerating.

“Organisations across Africa are at a critical crossroads,” said Cecil Thokoane, CEO of Galeboe.

“We are seeing increasingly sophisticated, AI-driven cyber attacks targeting systems that were never designed with this level of threat in mind. Challenges such as cloud misconfigurations, delays in patching and upgrading systems, and limited visibility into organisational exposure continue to create vulnerabilities.”

Africa is among the most attacked regions throughout the globe. According to Check Point’s African Perspectives on Cyber Security Report 2025, organisations across the continent face an average of 3 153 cyber attacks per week. In March 2026, South African organisations experienced 1 922 attacks per week. These figures underscore a growing imbalance between rapid AI adoption and the security frameworks required to protect it.

Thokoane added that a preventative approach is no longer optional: “Cyber security must shift from being reactive to preventative. Continuous monitoring, proactive threat intelligence and AI-driven protection are essential. Check Point’s solutions enable organisations to secure their AI transformation journeys, ensuring innovation does not come at the expense of security.”

Check Point has been at the forefront of AI-powered cyber security innovation, bolstered by strategic acquisitions including Lakera, Cyclops, Cyata and Rotate, enhancing its capabilities to defend against next-generation threats.

Commenting on the partnership, Check Point Head of Channel: Africa, Vincent Mabaso, said: “Galeboe’s promotion to Premier Partner status is a testament to its deep technical expertise, strong customer outcomes and consistent commitment to cyber security excellence. Its impressive track record across enterprise environments makes it a critical partner in helping organisations across Africa navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

The partnership also enhances access to flexible cyber security consumption models, including Check Point’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) framework.

“Through flexible payment models such as pay-as-you-use, we are making enterprise-grade cyber security accessible to a broader spectrum of organisations,” added Thokoane. “This is particularly important in Africa, where cost and scalability can often be barriers to effective security adoption.”

Looking ahead, Galeboe plans to expand its footprint beyond South Africa into key African markets, supporting organisations as they scale digital transformation initiatives securely.

“As Africa continues to embrace AI and cloud technologies, security must scale alongside it,” Thokoane concluded. “Our partnership with Check Point ensures we are well positioned to support this journey – securely, sustainably and at scale.”