Galeboe bolsters cyber security portfolio with strategic partnership with Binarii Labs

Cecil Thokoane, Managing Director at Galeboe.

Galeboe Professional Services has bolstered its cyber security and resilience portfolio through a partnership with Binarii Labs, headquartered in Ireland. The move adds Binarii Labs’ patented sovereign-first technologies and data protection solutions to Galeboe’s end-to-end Galeboe Secure product suite.

Through the strategic distribution agreement, Galeboe will distribute and support Binarii Labs’ solutions – the BinariiDSP core platform, the BinariiDSM secure file management solution for SMEs, and the CyqurPRO secure password and access credential manager – across South Africa and key African markets.

The collaboration was facilitated by EA Capital, Binarii Labs’ authorised distributor in Africa and the Middle East, with strategic advisory support from Impact Settlement Capital.

Cecil Thokoane, Managing Director at Galeboe, says Galeboe Secure is now able to deliver a sovereign-first solution that directly addresses the compliance and cyber security challenges his clients face. “Binarii Labs’ architecture – based on fragmentation, encryption and user-owned multi-storage – is a game-changer for governments and enterprises across Africa,” he says.

Binarii Labs encrypts, fragments, duplicates and distributes data across chosen storage endpoints – cloud, on-premises or hybrid – so no breach, outage or vendor ever holds it whole.

Thokoane explains that Binarii Labs’ particular strengths in protecting data and aligning with data sovereignty requirements make it a perfect fit for public sector clients and highly regulated industries in Africa.

“This fills an important gap in our security offering,” he says. “Binarii comes from a strong financial services background, which is a plus for us, since we are expanding our services for the financial sector. It adds a unique solution to the portfolio of end-to-end security and resilience services we offer to clients in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Kenya, and beyond.”

Lydia Makuwe, who heads Galeboe’s security division, says Galeboe is adapting to meet the needs of clients whose focus is moving from traditional cyber defence to broader cyber resilience. “Organisations are focusing more on how quickly they can respond and recover from attacks. It’s around cyber resilience, which in turn is also around operational resilience and business resilience.”

Makuwe adds: “Galeboe Security has partnered with top tier vendors to bolster client resilience across their entire environment – from networks and infrastructure to the data layer.”

Galeboe Secure is fully compliant with ISO 27001, SOC2, HIPAA and NIST CSF 2.0, and is designed to meet the requirements of POPIA, GDPR and NIS2.

Ciarán McNamee, Co-Founder at Binarii Labs, adds: “Galeboe Secure represents the best of our technology, tailored for African markets. Galeboe’s deep regional expertise will accelerate adoption of sovereign-by-design data protection, ensuring clients maintain uninterrupted access even in the event of a breach.”