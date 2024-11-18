Galix achieves PCI Qualified PIN Assessor certification, enhancing payment security standards in SA

Juanré Le Roux, Senior Security Specialist at Galix. (Image: Galix)

Galix, which positions itself as a leading cyber security and compliance solutions provider, has recently achieved the Qualified PIN Assessor (QPA) certification from the PCI Security Standards Council. This certification underscores Galix’s commitment to safeguarding consumer information within South Africa’s rapidly evolving payment ecosystem by ensuring that personal identification numbers (PINs) are managed and processed with the highest security standards.

With this certification, Galix becomes one of the few companies in South Africa equipped to perform comprehensive PCI PIN compliance assessments, in addition to the other PCI standards audits and assessments it offers. The QPA designation empowers Galix to independently validate and assess compliance with the PCI PIN security requirements, helping local businesses and financial institutions secure their PIN processing environments against evolving threats. This certification not only enhances Galix’s credibility as a cyber security partner, but also strengthens South Africa's payment security landscape by introducing globally recognised expertise in PIN security.

“Achieving the Qualified PIN Assessor certification represents a key advancement for Galix, equipping us to deliver specialised security assessments in line with the PCI PIN Security Standard. This certification enables us to support our clients in maintaining robust PIN security practices and complying with internationally recognised standards,” says Juanré Le Roux, Senior Security Specialist at Galix. “Our goal is to empower South African businesses with the confidence that their payment security practices are robust, secure and in line with global best practices, reducing fraud risks and reinforcing customer trust.”

Galix’s newly certified assessors have undergone specialised training and exams to meet the rigorous requirements of the QPA certification, demonstrating proficiency in PIN security and cryptographic device standards. As a result, Galix is well-positioned to provide comprehensive PIN security audits, assist in cryptographic key management and support compliance with the range of PCI standards to help businesses protect sensitive cardholder data.

South African businesses face unique challenges in meeting PCI compliance, including limited local expertise requirements and the resource-intensive demands of ongoing compliance. Galix is ideally positioned to help, with local skills on hand to offer targeted assessments, identify potential security vulnerabilities, and guide companies through the complexities of compliance with the various PCI security standards.

“This latest certification aligns our vision to play an active role in elevating South Africa’s payment security infrastructure. By providing PCI PIN compliance support, Galix contributes to a more secure and resilient payment ecosystem, where businesses can reduce fraud risks, adhere to global standards, and enhance customer confidence in security protocols. This certification also uniquely positions Galix as a trusted authority in payment security within South Africa, offering clients enhanced services and proactive guidance to meet stringent global requirements,” Le Roux concludes.