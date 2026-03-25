Galix named SonicWall FY26 Partner of the Year for Africa, Turkey, Upper Gulf

Galix x SonicWall award handover.

Galix has been recognised as SonicWall’s FY26 Partner of the Year for Africa, Turkey and the Upper Gulf, honoured for its strong performance, technical expertise and delivery of measurable cyber security outcomes across the region.

This recognition reflects Galix’s contribution to guiding organisations through the growing security demands of digital transformation, cloud integration and shifting threat landscapes. It also highlights the company’s ability to move beyond product deployment, to delivering integrated security programmes aligned to customer risk and operational priorities.

SonicWall highlighted Galix’s execution, technical capability and regional impact as key differentiators.

“Galix’s results, commitment and partnership with SonicWall continue to set the company apart. The team consistently delivers trusted security outcomes and real value for customers, and this award reflects that level of execution and excellence,” says Mohamed Abdallah, Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at SonicWall.

Delivering security outcomes beyond technology

In FY26, Galix delivered a series of complex security transformation projects across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. The business strengthened its security operations and professional services capabilities, maintained advanced technical certifications and focused on improving customer outcomes such as threat detection, response times and overall risk reduction.

Galix’s approach focuses on turning SonicWall’s technology into practical results by tailoring deployments to each customer’s needs. This involves integrating solutions into existing environments, guiding implementation through advisory and managed services, and ensuring that every capability is fully put into practice.

Over time, the relationship between Galix and SonicWall has evolved into a strategic partnership, with collaboration across sales, technical and services teams. This has enabled joint customer engagements, shared solution development and alignment on long-term growth priorities in the region.

Strengthening long-term cyber security partnerships

“The focus has been on helping customers implement and operationalise security architectures that are aligned to their environments and the risks they face, rather than simply deploying technology. Organisations are increasingly moving away from point solutions towards more integrated security approaches,” says Herman Augustus, Sales Manager at Galix.

The award provides independent validation of Galix’s delivery capability and reinforces its position as a long-term cyber security partner. For customers, it signals consistent execution, technical depth and the ability to support security at scale.

Galix is committed to expanding its technical specialisations, strengthen managed and advisory services, and continue investing in regional skills and capabilities. This includes supporting the adoption of advanced security approaches such as zero-trust architectures, AI-driven threat detection and cloud-native security models.

“Our focus remains on helping organisations practically manage risk. That means improving visibility, strengthening response capability and ensuring that security supports, rather than slows, the business,” Augustus concludes.