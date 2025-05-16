Game on: MTN SHIFT 2025 brings competitive gaming to malls nationwide

The 2025 MTN SHIFT Gaming Experience will bring together top gamers across South Africa.

The 2025 MTN SHIFT Gaming Experience is kicking off on Sunday, 18 May and running for five months across eight Hyprop shopping centres.

This year's edition features the EAFC 25 National Football Tournament and the new MTN Beat Saber Challenge, with two national titles and prizes up for grabs. The tournament will combine online qualifiers with live in-mall events, creating a national stage for gamers of all levels to compete, win prizes and join a growing community.

The top contenders will face off in the national finals at Canal Walk from 17-21 September, with R50 000 on the line in the EAFC 25 Football Final and more prizes to be won in the Beat Saber Challenge.

“The SHIFT Gaming Experience is more than a tournament; it’s where South African gamers show up, show off and celebrate what they love. From football simulations to VR rhythm battles, we’ve created something that speaks to every kind of player. Whether you’re competing or just watching, there’s always something happening,” said Christie Stanbridge, brand and campaigns marketing manager at Hyprop.

Stanbridge said gamers, who qualify online on the ACGL platform, have to take on their opponents in-centre across malls in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Pretoria. Each in-mall weekend features the EAFC 25 tournament, daily Fighting Cups, a PC Gaming Zone powered by PCBuilder, Carry1st COD Mobile and the popular SuperSprint lap challenge presented by the Toyota Gaming Engine.

Gamers can also go head to head in Tekken, Street Fighter 6, Brawlhalla, Rocket League, Minecraft and Call of Duty: Mobile, with dozens of R1 000+ gift card prizes on offer each weekend. The Beat Saber Challenge, hosted by MTN and playable both in-mall and on MTN’s Battle+ platform, brings a high-energy VR experience into the mix. Players with the highest Beat Saber scores at each mall qualify for the national final – and anyone who tries it stands to win a gaming PC worth R50 000.

“We’re creating spaces where South Africans can compete, connect and get rewarded for their passion. Whether it’s with Beat Saber or Battle+, we want our community to know that gaming lives here,” said Jason Probert, GM of digital services at MTN South Africa.

The SHIFT Gaming Experience also makes space for younger players. Friday events feature tournaments designed for schools and under-18 gamers, offering dedicated Minecraft build challenges, an EAFC 25 scholars-only tournament and Rocket League face-offs – all with prizes.

Entries are now open. Visit https://acgl.gg to sign up for the online qualifiers and head to your nearest Hyprop mall on tournament weekends.

Tournament dates and venues: