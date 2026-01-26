Gauteng accelerates rollout of smart licensing centres

Gauteng’s smart licence centres promise faster renewals and reduced corruption.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is accelerating the deployment of smart driver licence testing centres (DLTCs) across the province, as part of efforts to modernise licensing services, improve turnaround times and strengthen road safety.

Operational smart DLTCs are currently located in Atteridgeville, Denlyn, Maponya Mall, Centurion, Protea Glen and Midrand.

According to the department, a new centre in Umphakathi is expected to open soon, extending access to communities in townships and underserved areas.

Additional centres will be opened during the course of the year.

“We are expanding smart licensing centres to ensure services are closer to communities. These centres offer online, cashless services, with licence renewals taking approximately 10 minutes,” says roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

The centres are fully integrated with the national eNatis system and offer a range of services, including vehicle licence renewals, driving licence applications and renewals. The facilities are designed to reduce queues, cut waiting times and improve operational efficiency, notes the department.

The move forms part of the provincial government’s smart mobility plan under the ‘Growing Gauteng Together 2030’ strategy and supports broader road safety goals.

“This is about more than convenience; it’s about road safety too. When licensing is accessible and corruption-free, more people get properly licensed instead of driving illegally or obtaining fake licences. Road safety starts with proper licensing,” Diale-Tlabela adds.

The department says expanding the centres into townships, informal settlements and hostels aims to bring services closer to residents, reducing the need to travel long distances to access licensing facilities.

“These centres reduce backlogs, expand capacity and respond effectively to the province's renewal service demands. They also relieve congestion at traditional licensing offices, improving the system for everyone,” the MEC adds.

Key features of the smart DLTCs include extended operating hours, with services available from Monday to Saturday, enabling working residents to access licensing services more easily. Licence renewals are processed in around 10 minutes through the use of smart enrolment technology and cashless payment systems.

Appointment-only operations and management by law enforcement officials help to eliminate the use of runners and reduce opportunities for corruption. By improving access and transparency, the centres aim to ensure drivers are properly tested and legally licensed, supporting the department’s ‘E Thoma Ka Wena’ road safety campaign.

In addition, the service will be extended to other communities and has contributed to job creation, with employment opportunities prioritised for young people from local communities, particularly women, notes the department.