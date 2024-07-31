Gauteng dials up crime prevention efforts

Gauteng’s e-Panic Button initiative offers a physical device and an app version. (Photograph by Department of e-Government)

Gauteng e-government MEC Bonginkosi Dhlamini has urged residents to make use of the provincial security resources, the panic button and its app equivalent.

The MEC made the call this week, during his department’s community activation of the newly-introduced security initiative – the Gauteng e-Panic Button.

Rolled out by the Gauteng Provincial Government, the e-panic button initiative offers a physical device, as well as a digital panic button in the form of an app.

It is a free to use service, with a response team that’s fully equipped to assist residents in time of need, according to the e-government department. In addition to crime, it also allows users to report medical emergencies.

“By downloading and using this app, you can protect yourself and your loved ones in times of emergency,” says Dhlamini. “The Gauteng panic button is not just a tool, it’s a lifeline. It is an initiative by the Gauteng Provincial Government to ensure all our residents are safe at all times.”

In an interview on eNCA yesterday, Dhlamini commented that the e-panic button initiative forms part of the mandate given to his department to use modern technologies to prevent crime.

The physical panic buttons are provided to the elderly, while others can download the app-based version of the security tool, he stated.

The province’s law enforcement agencies and medical services are working together as part of this initiative, in order to service Gauteng residents’ needs in times of distress, he added.

“Our turnaround time is very quick because our command centre works for 24 hours. All of our emergency services are able to talk to each other.”

Initially announced last year by premier Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng e-Panic initiative forms part of the provincial government’s interventions to fight crime and persistent issues of domestic violence in the region. It aims to make crime fighting and response time more efficient.

In April 2023, the provincial government began a pilot project of the initiative, with the app made available to nurses and teachers. As part of the pilot, 100 000 physical panic buttons were distributed to the public.

In May, the e-government department officially launched the initiative and targeted rollout across the province, with training sessions planned to ensure residents know how to effectively use the tool.

“The premier has established a crime prevention committee, with e-government and the police. We are working together to make sure we maximise all the resources we have.

“Our mandate as the department is to help with CCTV cameras, drones and the e-panic button. We are integrating all of that so that we effectively fight crime.

“The Gauteng e-Panic Button is a testament to the progress made by the provincial government to create a safer environment for everyone in the province. By downloading and using this app, you can protect yourself and your loved ones in times of emergency,” he concludes.

The app version of the panic button is available for download from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

It’s available under the blue icon labelled “Crime Prevention Panic Button Gauteng”.