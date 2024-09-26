GCT Academy leads the way in ICT skills development

Equipping learners with theoretical knowledge and practical workplace skills.

Global Computing and Telecoms Academy (GCT Academy) has recently completed another successful initiative aimed at enhancing skills development in the ICT sector, training 20 learners in systems development.

GCT Academy distinguishes itself through impactful training and real-world development programmes. Rather than viewing certification as the goal, the academy prioritises equipping learners with both theoretical knowledge and practical workplace skills, ensuring they are prepared to tackle the challenges they will face in the industry.

In this latest cohort, 15 out of the 20 learners were successfully absorbed into GCT, with several already contributing significantly to the company’s future. Many of these talented individuals have been deployed to assist in developing new applications that the GCT plans to introduce to the market in the coming months. This approach underscores GCT Academy's commitment to fostering genuine skill development that aligns with the evolving needs of the ICT landscape.

Through this programme, learners immerse themselves in real-world tasks, collaborating with experienced professionals and gaining firsthand experience of the challenges and opportunities present in the workplace. This immersive methodology ensures that, on completing their training, learners are not only certified but also equipped with a diverse set of practical skills that enhance their marketability and effectiveness in their roles.

GCT Academy recognises the critical gap between academic qualifications and workplace readiness, positioning itself as a leader in addressing this need. By integrating its training programmes with practical, on-the-job experience, GCT Academy ensures that learners emerge not only with certifications, but also with the confidence and competence necessary to make meaningful contributions from day one.

The learners, under the mentorship of GCT Academy’s seasoned professionals, are entrusted with responsibilities on key projects. This hands-on approach provides invaluable experience and enables them to witness the real-world impact of their contributions.

GCT Academy’s success in training and developing its workforce highlights the immense potential that arises when companies invest in skills development beyond the classroom. In an industry characterised by constant change and rapid technological advancements, businesses must look beyond traditional training models. By emphasising real-world readiness and allowing learners to apply their skills in meaningful contexts, companies can ensure they are not just cultivating a pipeline of talent, but also shaping the future of the ICT industry.

For GCT Academy, this commitment to skills development is part of a broader mission. As the company continues to grow and innovate, it remains dedicated to training individuals not just for certification, but for long-term success in the dynamic landscape of the ICT sector.