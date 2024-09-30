GCT Academy’s impact on the ICT sector

Twenty graduates recently completed their training and certification in systems development through GCT Academy.

Global Computing and Telecoms (GCT) Academy recently marked another triumph with the successful completion of its training and certification programme in Systems Development for 20 young graduates. The GCT Academy equipped them with the knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in the ever-evolving world of ICT.

Over the past six months, the graduates immersed themselves in a rigorous curriculum that covered software development, database management, cyber security essentials and project management fundamentals. Led by seasoned industry experts, they honed their coding skills, collaborated on real-world projects and acquired valuable hands-on experience that will benefit them in their future professional endeavours.

Fostering skills, transforming lives while bridging the skills gap

The ICT sector in South Africa has long grappled with a skills shortage. As technology continues to reshape industries, there is an increasing demand for skilled professionals who can design, develop and maintain cutting-edge solutions. GCT Academy recognised this gap and took proactive steps to address it. The GCT Academy's dedication to addressing the issue of youth unemployment in South Africa is deeply rooted in its origin, as GCT was established by young people and still prospers with their technical skills.

By providing this specialised training and certification, the GCT Academy has empowered the graduates to enter the workforce with confidence. In the latest cohort, 15 of the newly certified graduates will join GCT’s ranks, embarking on a mission to create ICT solutions tailored for the public sector. From streamlining government services to enhancing data security, these young professionals will play a pivotal role in shaping South Africa’s digital future.

Inviting others to join the journey

GCT Academy is not just an institution, but a dynamic force for change. If your organisation seeks passionate, adaptable talent, consider partnering with the GCT Academy for your internship programmes.

Here is why partnering with GCT Academy makes a real difference:

Agility: GCT Academy remains at the forefront of industry developments, equipping graduates with expertise in cutting-edge technologies.

Practical experience: GCT Academy students go beyond theoretical learning by engaging in hands-on projects that bring their skills to life.

Industry partnerships: GCT Academy cultivates strong relationships with top companies, opening doors for employment opportunities and collaborative ventures.

GCT Academy's call to fellow organisations is let us invest in South Africa’s future together. Reach out to GCT Academy and be part of a transformative journey – one that empowers young minds and fuels innovation.

Remember: When we uplift our youth, we uplift our nation. Let’s build a brighter tomorrow, one line of code at a time.

For inquiries or collaboration opportunities, contact GCT Academy at academy@globalcomputing.co.za.