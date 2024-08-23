GCT accelerates Cloud Security Enablement for organisations

GCT’s Cloud Security Enablement programme is tailored for companies with at least 300 Microsoft 365 subscriptions/licences.

Global Computing and Telecoms (GCT), a distinguished Microsoft Solutions Partner in the Microsoft FastTrack Program, is transforming cloud security. GCT's comprehensive Cloud Security Enablement service is designed to swiftly and securely deploy and manage cloud services, ensuring organisations maximise their return on investment in Microsoft products.

GCT’s Cloud Security Enablement programme, offered at no additional charge, is tailored for organisations with at least 300 Microsoft 365 subscriptions/licences. Ideal for IT executives, security experts and businesses at various stages of cloud integration, the programme equips organisations with the expertise and resources needed to establish a secure and robust cloud infrastructure, whether transitioning to the cloud or enhancing existing security measures.

The programme enhances the Microsoft FastTrack onboarding and migration benefits by providing project management, technical support and consulting expertise. This ensures organisations effectively address their remediation and enablement needs when transitioning to the Microsoft 365 platform.

The service includes a core enablement engagement that begins with a thorough assessment to identify vulnerabilities and compliance gaps. Following this, a tailored security roadmap is developed and implemented, focusing on key areas such as identity and access management, data protection and threat detection. Hands-on training and workshops are offered to empower IT teams with essential skills. Expert support is provided for deploying security tools, and continuous monitoring systems are established to ensure ongoing security and adaptability to new threats.

GCT’s Cloud Security Enablement programme represents a significant advancement in cloud security for organisations. By leveraging GCT’s expertise and robust security tools, businesses can achieve enhanced security, operational efficiency and compliance. GCT has established itself as a reliable FastTrack Partner of choice to help customers with their cloud security enablement and cloud infrastructure journey.

Tumelo Ngoepe, GCT’s Microsoft 365 Technical Lead, highlights that the programme is instrumental in enhancing security operations by providing a unified security operations centre (SOC) with real-time monitoring capabilities. This ensures that clients can effectively detect and respond to cyber threats as they arise.

With industry-leading security information, we can utilise our capabilities to ensure that we assist clients by leveraging SIEM tools within their Microsoft Licensing Package, to provide robust security and seamless optimisation for Microsoft 365 solutions. With FastTrack, we empower our clients to accelerate their digital transformation journey, enhancing productivity and achieving their business goals with confidence,” Ngoepe said.