GDE, Honeywell collab sees launch of second STEM lab

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane, flanked by learners at the launch of the STEM lab.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), in collaboration with JSE-listed firm Honeywell, yesterday unveiled the second Futureshaper Lab dedicated to advancing tech innovation at school level.

Located at the UJ Academy of Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation, the lab aims to support 320 Gauteng learners between grades eight and 12 annually, helping to advance science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, says the department.

Equipped with the latest technology devices, the lab offers courses in coding, programming and robotics, along with coding clubs, holiday training camps and hackathons.

“Honeywell is delighted to continue collaborating with the Gauteng Department of Education through our Futureshaper Lab projects,” says Khaled Hashem, president, Middle East and Africa at Honeywell.

“By providing these young South Africans with essential skills, we are helping them shape a smarter, safer and more sustainable future.”

With a focus on high tech and innovation, the inaugural Futureshaper Lab was established at St Barnabas Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation, in August 2022.

Since then, the lab has provided 200 high school learners with STEM education annually, says the GDE.

As a result, the department highlights the new lab builds on the foundation of the teams’ previous work to advance technology education.

The curriculum is designed to support learners throughout their education and give them a strong advantage for future studies and careers. UJ Academy’s teachers will also be trained to ensure the programme’s success and longevity, it notes.

Matome Chiloane, Gauteng MEC for education and sport, arts, culture and recreation, explains the Futureshaper Lab builds on the GDE and Honeywell’s mission to boost digital skills and foster critical thinking in learners.

“Expanding our work with Honeywell to include the Futureshaper Lab is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance ICT education,” he states.

“This project is a key part of our strategy to cultivate the next generation of tech leaders. By creating an innovative learning environment, we are preparing students to tackle future challenges and contribute to South Africa’s growth.”