GDED, Shoprite partner to connect young people to delivery opportunities

The Shoprite Group partners with the Gauteng Department of Economic Development.

The Shoprite Group and the Gauteng Department of Economic Development (GDED) have partnered to connect young people to opportunities in the digital and logistics economy.

The two have signed a memorandum of understanding that will see Shoprite's Pingo Delivery platform onboard qualifying graduates from the GDED's Last Mile Delivery Programme into its growing delivery network , creating a pathway from skills development to economic participation.

A pilot linked to the roll-out of Shoprite's Sixty60 delivery service has already demonstrated the programme's potential. More than 100 trained beneficiaries have been supported through recruitment processes across several Gauteng locations, providing a foundation for the expanded partnership

Under the agreement, the GDED will recruit and train programme participants, while Shoprite will provide delivery opportunities through Pingo Delivery. The collaboration also includes driver development initiatives, operational support, safety measures, data-sharing and the exploration of green mobility solutions.

Maude Modise, enterprise and government relations executive at Shoprite Group, says the partnership reflects the impact that can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together.

“This partnership reflects the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors to unlock meaningful economic opportunities. By linking skills development to real pathways into the digital and logistics economy, we are able to provide participants with access to income-generating opportunities while supporting the growth of a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem," she says.

The GDED’s Last Mile Driver Development Programme, established more than four years ago, has trained approximately 780 drivers and facilitated placement opportunities across 26 delivery platforms. The programme forms part of the province's e-Commerce, Transport and Logistics Action Lab, which aims to strengthen Gauteng's logistics ecosystem through collaboration between government, industry and development partners.

Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Rural Development, says the agreement would help ensure government programmes translate to tangible economic opportunities.

"This agreement represents a practical step towards ensuring that our economic programmes translate into real opportunities for our people. By partnering with industry leaders, we are able to connect skills development to market access, support job creation and ensure that young people, in particular, are able to participate in the digital economy," she says.

According to the GDED, the partnership will be overseen by a joint technical team and project steering committee to monitor implementation and progress.