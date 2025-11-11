GDS Technologies appointed as official Meinberg distributor for SA

Neeren Ramharakh, CEO of GDS Technologies.

GDS Technologies, the holding company of SyncH Industries, has been appointed as the official distributor of Meinberg products in South Africa – a strategic partnership set to expand access to advanced precision time and frequency synchronisation solutions across the region.

Meinberg, which positions itself as a global leader in time and frequency synchronisation technology, is renowned for its reliable and innovative solutions used across broadcasting, energy, telecommunications and industrial sectors. Through this partnership, South African organisations will benefit from improved local access, support and expertise, helping strengthen the accuracy, security and compliance of critical infrastructure.

Enhancing precision and resilience

GDS Technologies brings deep technical knowledge and customer-focused service to the partnership, ensuring that clients receive tailored, responsive support. The collaboration will also extend Meinberg’s local reach, making its portfolio more accessible to telecommunications providers, broadcasters, financial institutions and other time-critical sectors.

“We are excited to welcome GDS Technologies as our official distributor in South Africa,” says Heiko Gerstung, CEO of Meinberg. “Their strong local presence and technical expertise make them an ideal partner to deliver our precision time solutions to South African customers, supporting the growth and security of critical infrastructure.”

Neeren Ramharakh, CEO of GDS Technologies, adds: “Partnering with Meinberg aligns perfectly with our mission to provide world-class technology solutions that empower South African industries. We look forward to delivering exceptional value and support to our clients through this collaboration.”

The partnership also reinforces both companies’ commitment to innovation, particularly in promoting secure and resilient time synchronisation technologies that address evolving industry challenges.