Geekulcha student initiative grows across SA campuses

Geekulcha Student Society programme founding chairperson Nomfundo Nkosi.

Geekulcha, a platform for young tech talent in ICT, now has 48 Geekulcha Student Society (GKSS) representative groups across South African higher learning institutions.

According to a statement, the organisation, which describes itself as the “home of the geeks”, has grown to over 32 000 techies and “champions”. It says its programmes focus on the development of IT skills and solutions that are key to the digital economy.

Due to the need to help shape the future of tech by setting up campus-based satellite groups, in 2015 Geekulcha established its GKSS initiative, initially establishing a student group at Sol Plaatje University, in Kimberley (Northern Cape).

Through bringing IT leaders on campus, encouraging hackathon participation, building portfolio labs and introducing skills development programmes, GKSS has helped students get exposure to the way the industry works and prepare for the world of work in the digital economy.

The GKSS programme continues to grow under the leadership of founding chairperson Nomfundo Nkosi, with support from the Northern Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

Geekulcha says the GKSS initiative has helped to shape future leaders, promote tech skills programmes and enable labs for focused student innovation and networking.

“GKSS was created to be a vehicle in building student technology and innovation leadership on campus and in society,” says Nkosi.

“Ten years ago, when GKSS launched in the Northern Cape, we were just a group of young, passionate students who were driven by a vision to harness innovation for social change and community.

“There have since been many milestones, including that founding members of GKSS went on to start their own businesses, while still at GKSS.

“GKSS chapters continue to play a role in accelerating academic excellence through tech-focused programmes, such as Code Clinics and Open Campus.”

The championing of Open Labs on campuses – computer labs that help students network – has enabled tech programmes and helped build IT skills development for students over the years, she adds.

Each GKSS group has its own focus through its executive committee, consisting of a chairperson, deputy chairperson, secretary, treasurer, manager: technology and innovation, manager of STEM programmes, manager of community outreach, etc.

Geekulcha COO Tiyani Nghonyamaadds: "The programme has shown some great student leadership capacity overthe years and we are most encouraged by the development path of the nextcaptains of the industry.”