GEN2 set to drive digital transformation across Africa through Project Portfolio Office’s best-in-class PPM offering

Bruce Moepye, managing director at GEN2. (Image: Supplied)

South African digital transformation innovator, GEN2 Enterprise Software, has officially joined Project Portfolio Office’s PPO Partner Programme, cementing a strategic partnership that will help to support organisations across public and private sectors to accelerate their digital transformation journeys through best-in-class project portfolio management (PPM).

An important part of this collaboration is GEN2’s adoption of PPO, Project Portfolio Office’s flagship cloud-based PPM tool; not only as a core solution within its client offering but also internally to enhance its own project delivery and governance. This dual role – as both implementation partner and user – positions GEN2 as a credible, experienced advisor with deep product knowledge and practical insights that go beyond standard consultancy.

“PPO’s flexible, cloud-based platform aligns well with our mission of helping organisations digitise, optimise and govern their transformation journeys,” explains Bruce Moepye, managing director at GEN2. “The tool’s scalability, ease of use and seamless integration with other systems allow us to solve a range of client challenges, from fragmented project data, poor collaboration and inconsistent processes to resource bottlenecks, manual reporting and a lack of strategic alignment.”

Through this partnership, GEN2 strengthens its PPM capabilities by offering clients a fit-for-purpose platform that provides real-time visibility and governance across projects, programmes and portfolios.

With a robust API and configurable workflows, PPO integrates seamlessly with other business tools, automates manual processes and centralises project communications – key capabilities for GEN2’s clients seeking interconnected, efficient digital ecosystems.

PPO’s scalable delivery model also supports both large enterprises and smaller consultancies.

“PPO can be tailored and scaled in line with an organisation’s project management office (PMO) maturity and needs, using a flexible, subscription-based pricing model, unlike other rigid or overly complex PPM systems,” Moepye continues. “Because PPO is cloud-based, we can rapidly onboard new clients regardless of location, without the need for heavy IT infrastructure. This immediate availability allows us to scale up or down based on project demand, supporting both small and large engagements efficiently.”

As a member of the PPO Partner Programme, GEN2 gains access to training, tools and support to maximise PPO’s value across diverse client environments. The partnership is also enabling GEN2 to expand its footprint in the PPM space, reaching new segments and regions with a proven, scalable solution that fits varied organisational needs.

“We’ve been able to build a sustainable business around the PPO platform, enhancing GEN2’s consulting services and delivering greater value to our clients in PPM.”

“Project Portfolio is pleased to officially welcome GEN2 to our partner ecosystem,” concludes Guy Jelley, CEO and co-founder of Project Portfolio Office. “The company’s hands-on use of PPO and deep understanding of the digital transformation landscape makes GEN2 a strong strategic partner with the ability to support clients in achieving greater project success and maturity.”

