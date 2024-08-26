Get more out of documents, meetings with Adobe Acrobat's AI Assistant

AI Assistant.

In today's digital age, PDF has become one of the most widely used mediums for exchanging and collaborating on documents.

“When conducting research, preparing a proposal or reviewing meeting notes, information is seldom contained within a single document or file type,” says Dax Data CEO, Dominic Richardson. “The new Acrobat AI Assistant features eliminate obstacles, making it quick and easy for everyone to extract insights and share information from documents.”

The AI Assistant now enables users to quickly identify key themes, trends and relationships from selected documents and synthesise this information into impactful content. For example, a marketer researching Gen Z can upload PDFs, Word and PowerPoint files into the assistant. It can then answer specific questions like: "What are the social media habits of Gen Z?" with citations from the documents. Users can also request the information to be formatted for various purposes, such as creating an e-mail for a marketing campaign.

Enhanced meeting transcripts is the second new AI Assistant capability that helps users get to insights faster. AI Assistant recognises that a document is a transcript and automatically generates meeting summaries, including main topics, key points and action items – even sentiment from the meeting. This empowers knowledge workers to stay up to speed and keep teams moving in the same direction.

Compelling visuals are becoming a must for impactful communication. However, for many of us, creating new or editing existing images is difficult and time-consuming. With Adobe Acrobat's new image generation and editing capabilities, powered by the new Adobe Firefly Image 3, anyone can enhance or create beautiful new images and edit existing images directly within Acrobat. This marks the first time a PDF solution is providing in-app generative image capabilities.

Businesses can use the generative AI features in Acrobat and Acrobat Reader to quickly get quality insights and summaries from lengthy, complex documents and get sources cited across multiple documents.

AI Assistant mobile experience

Easily get insights from your documents when you are on the move with AI Assistant in the Adobe Acrobat Reader mobile application. The application supports voice capture when you don’t have a free hand to type your question. Similar to Acrobat AI Assistant on desktop and on the web, you can leverage attributions to verify the response or dig deeper into the details and you can easily copy the response into an e-mail, message or document.

AI Assistant in Adobe Acrobat for Microsoft Teams

Use AI Assistant directly within Adobe Acrobat for Microsoft Teams.

Get meeting summaries and insights with AI Assistant

Generate meeting summaries and identify action items from your transcripts with AI Assistant in Acrobat for Microsoft Teams. Even if you missed the meeting, you can use AI Assistant to ask questions and understand how the conversation went.

Notifications are sent automatically via the Adobe Acrobat bot in Microsoft Teams chat after the meeting ends.

Choose a suggested prompt in the chatbot to start the Acrobat AI Assistant conversation with the transcript summary. Select Send Summary adds the summary to the meeting chat.

Request e-signatures modern experience

Adobe has introduced a new, more intuitive product experience. Select request e-signatures from the menu on the left to bring up Adobe Acrobat Sign. Enter recipient(s) by just typing in their e-mail addresses. The document from Adobe Acrobat will be sent for signature using Adobe Acrobat Sign.

Get insights you can trust, fast

AI Assistant only sources information from the documents you tell it to, so that you are in control and your documents are protected. With AI Assistant and Adobe Acrobat Sign, you can turn your documents into action and save hours of time to focus on what matters.

To learn more or to schedule a demonstration of how Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant and Acrobat Sign works, please contact sales@daxdata.co.za. You can also take advantage of our current offer and save up to 50% on your introductory pack of 3000 Adobe Acrobat Sign Transactions.