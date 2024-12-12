Get ready! Ayoba’s new Marketplace unlocks unprecedented opportunities for ambitious merchants

(Image: Supplied)

As the year winds down, many of us naturally start thinking about what lies ahead, particularly with the new year bringing fresh trends, challenges and opportunities in our industries.

Earlier this year, Ayoba celebrated a significant milestone: its fifth anniversary. This achievement holds great meaning for the company. The journey hasn't been easy, but through relentless effort and innovation, Ayoba has consistently aimed to stay tech-forward, unique and relevant. Ayoba's mission remains to deliver services that bring joy and connection to its clients and app users across Africa.

Ayoba continues to grow and push its boundaries. With the new year, the company is thrilled to introduce Ayoba Marketplace, a fresh platform designed to offer South African consumers and retailers an exciting new shopping experience.

With 35 million active users across Africa, Ayoba is primed to revitalise the way businesses engage with consumers. The new Marketplace will unlock unprecedented growth opportunities for merchants, offering access to an engaged and diverse customer base spread across the continent.

Why should you join?

The Ayoba Markeplace provides merchants with a smarter, more efficient way to sell goods online. This comprehensive platform offers a standalone e-commerce website, powerful marketing tools and omnichannel sales opportunities across social media, personal websites and Ayoba's app – which is home to millions of customers. With built-in payment and logistics features, merchants can easily manage payments and streamline delivery, simplifying the entire sales process.

Unlike traditional marketplaces that require goods to be stored in warehouses or charge steep success fees of up to 18%, Ayoba's platform offers a revolutionary approach. Merchants can avoid costly warehousing and benefit from Ayoba’s flat success fee of just 4%. This allows sellers to achieve better margins, offer competitive prices and deliver greater value to their customers.

Through the partnership between MTN, Ayoba and BoxCommerce, the platform and technology powering the marketplace promise a robust and reliable experience for users. BoxCommerce brings its expertise and proven technology from similar operations across SE Asia and Africa, further enhancing the platform’s capability.

Ayoba is also excited to announce that Zapper will be the exclusive payment gateway for Ayoba Marketplace. With over a decade of experience as South Africa’s leading mobile payment and customer engagement platform, Zapper provides a secure payment gateway that supports card, bank account and QR code transactions. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and implementing advanced security protocols such as PCI DSS Level 1 and 3D Secure, Zapper significantly reduces transactional risk.

Beyond payment processing, Zapper helps merchants attract and retain customers through its value-added services, including digital vouchers, loyalty programmes, in-app messaging, ratings and reviews, and Quick Capital, a cash advance solution to support business growth. As Ayoba Marketplace’s exclusive payment gateway, Zapper will deliver a seamless, secure experience – making it the most rewarding way to pay.

What’s more, Ayoba’s partnership with MTN ensures that your potential customers can access your products on the platform without data costs. This unique advantage not only broadens your reach but also allows your business to gain visibility in underserved markets across Africa.

In line with its commitment to creating sustainable, long-term impact in key markets, Ayoba continues to strengthen its integrated ecosystem approach, centred on the MicroApps vertical. With a mission to digitise and accelerate the growth of small businesses, this new platform will not only foster innovation but boost competitiveness and generate sustainable employment opportunities too.

Be part of the future of e-commerce in Africa

Ayoba’s Marketplace offers endless opportunities to connect with eager shoppers and the company wants you to be part of its journey in shaping the future of e-commerce in Africa. Don’t miss out on this chance to connect with your next customer. Join Ayoba and be a part of transforming the digital marketplace.

Sign up now and be among the first to showcase your products on the Marketplace!