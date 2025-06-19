Getting frank about AI in business

Philip Slimowitz, CEO, ITR Technology.

Everyone’s talking about AI, but the reality is, most of us are still learning what it really means, how it’s evolving at such a rapid rate and how to respond to it. Even fewer are ready for the tough, nuanced choices it often requires. Here’s what I’ve come to understand so far – in no order.

AI isn’t just another tool. It’s a fundamental shift in how organisations operate, think and compete. Adapting to that shift takes clarity, discipline and a willingness to rethink deeply rooted assumptions, which isn’t simple.

First, it helps to strip away the hype and get back to first principles. AI isn’t magic. It’s math and data. At its core, it’s about identifying patterns and predicting outcomes. So before investing heavily, a good starting point is to rigorously question what real problem you believe can be solved or the gap you want to close with automation? If the connection between the technology and a meaningful business goal isn’t clear, it’s worth pausing.

Second, people matter more than platforms. Technology is only part of the equation. It takes a rare mix of talent; people who understand both AI and the unique contours of your industry to translate possibility into results. Without that, the best tools in the world can only take you so far.

Third, data quality is everything. Most companies have plenty of data, but not the kind AI needs to function well: clean, consistent, structured and grouped. If we skip this step, we risk automating dysfunction instead of creating value.

Fourth, ethics needs to be part of the conversation from the start. AI will reflect our goals but also our gaps and blind spots. It’s not just about ROI; it’s about responsibility. And the hard questions about bias, accountability and unintended consequences can’t be put off until later.

Next, culture shifts before systems do. AI doesn’t just change workflows; it changes how decisions are made, who makes them and how fast they move, which can be unsettling. It’s normal for some to embrace it while others may resist – many people don’t like change. What matters is preparing for that tension, showing the value and overcoming their fears.

And finally: it’s okay to move carefully, but standing still carries its own risks. AI isn’t a passing trend. It’s reshaping industries. That doesn’t mean rushing in, but it does mean being honest about what’s at stake and what it takes to stay relevant.

Collaboration fuels growth, and together, we must gear up to tackle AI enhancements and newer technologies to come. It’s our responsibility to act decisively and with purpose, knowing that the future depends on the choices we make today.

