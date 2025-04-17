Gijima, Darkies in Tech announce groundbreaking partnership to empower young Black tech talent in SA

Roberta Gumede Deputy CEO of Gijima. (Image: Supplied)

Gijima, which positions itself as a leading Black-owned ICT powerhouse in South Africa, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Darkies in Tech (DIT). Over the past three decades, Gijima has built a reputation as a formidable ICT company, offering world-class services and comprehensive solutions across a range of industries. The company’s strong network of international and local partners with a focus on delivering innovative technology solutions has established it as a leader in the South African ICT landscape.

Partnering with purpose-led initiatives such as DIT – which is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to bridge the opportunity gap for professionals of colour in the tech industry by providing access to funding, knowledge and networks – is a strategic collaboration that marks a monumental step in Gijima's mission to nurture and empower the next generation of Black tech innovators and digital transformation leaders.

Gijima has long been passionate about fostering young talent, particularly among Black youth with dreams of advancing in the technology industry, much like the journey of founder and Chairman, Robert Gumede. The partnership with DIT underscores Gijima's commitment to uplifting the next wave of young digital innovators.

"This partnership with Darkies in Tech is significant to Gijima as it represents an additional path in realising our commitment to work closely with ambitious young minds who have groundbreaking ideas and solutions on digital transformation and the future of technology. As we embark on our strategic journey towards Gijima 2.0, we recognise the critical importance of unlocking the potential of Africa's talent. The growth of the Africa agenda is accelerating, and to ensure our continent thrives, we must create a progressive and conducive ecosystem where talent can flourish. This partnership is designed with a strategic focus on nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders within the start-up ecosystem, driving meaningful, long-term participation in the development of our tech landscape. It’s an essential part of our business values to empower and inspire young Black tech professionals, catalysing their contribution to shaping the future of South Africa’s – and Africa’s – technological evolution,” said Roberta J Gumede, Deputy CEO of Gijima.

Ntsako Mgiba Founder of DIT. (Image: Supplied)

DIT has become a beacon of transformation in the South African high-growth tech sector. By uniting a vetted community of POC founders, investors and ecosystem builders, DIT aims to break down barriers and ensure that people of colour have equal knowledge, network and capital in the industry. This partnership with Gijima will further advance their shared vision of fostering inclusion, innovation and growth in the local tech ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gijima, a company that shares our values of inclusivity, empowerment and transformation," said Ntsako Mgiba, Founder of DIT. "By collaborating with Gijima, we can provide invaluable opportunities to our members and help them realise their potential in the ever-evolving tech landscape. We are encouraged by Gijima’s long successful history, their formidable client base and 30-year involvement within the ICT landscape. Much like the aspirations and ambitions of our members, Gijima remains a tangible representation of a dream realised for young, capable and African talent."

The partnership between Gijima and DIT is not only an opportunity to grow the South African tech community, but also to create a lasting legacy for future generations of innovators. Together, the two organisations will work to facilitate mentorship, skill-building programmes and industry opportunities for young Black innovators, ensuring they have the tools, support and networks to thrive in the tech industry.

As the continent thirsts for African solutions, the partnership is confident that this initiative will add to the well of solutions to address the opportunities and vision to build an Africa that we all dream of.