Gijima embraces new leadership to propel strategic growth, client value

In a bold move to solidify its position in the local and continental markets, 29-year-old Gijima has announced a transformative organisational restructure led by a dynamic new executive team. This strategic initiative underscores Gijima’s commitment to agile leadership, effective strategy execution and unparalleled client service as it embarks on its new growth strategy.

The new Gijima strategy and restructure marks a significant milestone in Gijima’s evolution, aimed at driving innovation and accelerating growth across its diverse portfolio. Recognising the pivotal role of leadership in navigating complex market landscapes, the Gijima board has streamlined its executive committee to a lean, focused team of four distinguished leaders.

Key appointments:

Acting Group Chief Executive: ICT veteren Maphum Nxumalo, who returns as Acting Group Chief Executive, with the mandate to implement the new strategy until Gijima appoints a new permanent Group Chief Executive.

Maphum Nxumalo, Acting GCEO.

Nxumalo previously served as Gijima COO and then CEO.

Group Deputy Chief Executive: Roberta Gumede, previously serving as Chief Marketing Officer and Acting Chief Human Resources Officer, steps into the new role of Deputy Group Chief Executive (D.GCE). Her expanded responsibilities will drive strategic growth, enhance client value, elevate the Gijima brand client experience as it transitions, while managing talent and support services.

Roberta Gumede, Deputy CEO.

Gumede brings to the team a unique perspective on continental growth anchored by her M&A experience and appreciation for leadership and governance. Gumede is a graduate of Jackson State University in the USA (Magna Cum Laude), Beijing Language University (Mandarin HSK 3), Wits Business School and GIBS (MAP, Leadership, Strategy and Board).

Group Chief Operation Officer: Sylvester Samuel, promoted to the new role of Group Chief Operations Officer (Group COO), will oversee operational excellence and solution innovation, leveraging his proven track record as previous Managing Director of GCISS to drive efficiency and client satisfaction.

Sylvester Samuel, COO.

His innovative astuteness, strong delivery, client engagement, sales and hands-on leadership record are pivotal as he takes over operations across all businesses and drives growth. Samuel has been with Gijima for eight years, having grown his business by more than 200% over the tenure.

Group Chief Financial Officer: Ronnie Mundalamo (CA) who returns as Group Chief Financial Officer after acting as GCE for over a year. Mandalamo led the restructuring of Gijima's balance sheet and growth. He also played a pivotal role in guiding the development of the 2.0 strategy, which the business undertakes.

Ronnie Mundalamo, CFO.

"We are thrilled to have the four Group Executive Directors join the board of Gijima as we embark on this transformative journey at Gijima, as we grow our business as a major digital and services IT group," commented Robert Gumede, Founder and Chairman at Gijima. "This strategic restructure empowers us to be more agile and responsive, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients and stakeholders."

As Gijima embraces this exciting chapter, the company remains dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation, client-centricity, operational delivery excellence and profitability.

Gijima's growth strategy is focused in organic growth and strategic acquisitions of value-adding businesses across the continent.