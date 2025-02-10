Gijima, Nokia secure prestigious SKAO business opportunity

From left: Don Andrews (SKAO), Jeremy Main (SKAO), Peter Lewis (SKAO), Gian Augostino (Nokia), Louis Kirstein (Gijima), Toni Pellegrino (Nokia), Patrizia Ciarrocchi (Nokia), Richard Oberland (SKAO), Porchia Muller (Nokia), Bart Vrancken (Nokia), Leisel Ramjoo (Nokia), Henry Stemmett (Gijima), Themba Sibambo (Gijima), Tristan Krige (Gijima), Luigi Re (Nokia), Jacobus Bezuidenhout (Gijima).

Gijima, which positions itself as a leading ICT firm in South Africa, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Nokia, after being awarded a business opportunity by the SKA Observatory (SKAO) for the provision of a comprehensive long-haul transmission network. This significant achievement underscores Gijima and Nokia's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and exceptional service.

The SKAO, headquartered in the United Kingdom, is an intergovernmental organisation dedicated to the construction and operation of the world's largest radio telescope arrays, currently being built in South Africa and Australia. The SKAO will provide unprecedented insights into the universe, enabling groundbreaking discoveries in astronomy.

The awarded contract involves the procurement and deployment of an end-to-end optical transmission system, designed to light over 1 000km in total, including a pre-existing dark fibre pair running from the Karoo to Cape Town. Leveraging Nokia’s state-of-the-art 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect (PSI) solution, this optical transmission network will carry critical science data from the SKAO’s mid-frequency telescope (known as SKA Mid) in the Karoo to the processing facilities in Cape Town, as well as Non-Science Data Network (NSDN) services across the wide area network of the telescope.

Henry Stemmett, Group Sales Director at Gijima, said: "We are thrilled to have been selected by SKAO for this critical project. Our partnership with Nokia ensures that we can deliver a solution that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of SKAO. This win is a testament to our dedication to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction and fits in perfectly with Gijima’s 2.0 strategy.

Key highlights of the Gijima-Nokia partnership:

Proven expertise and technology: Gijima and Nokia bring a wealth of experience and technological prowess to the project, ensuring seamless integration and superior performance.

Gijima and Nokia bring a wealth of experience and technological prowess to the project, ensuring seamless integration and superior performance. High capacity transmission: The network will initially support a transmission capacity of 6.8Tbit/s, scalable to approximately 20Tbit/s to meet future demands.

The network will initially support a transmission capacity of 6.8Tbit/s, scalable to approximately 20Tbit/s to meet future demands. Comprehensive solution: The partnership will deliver a full turnkey operational system, including supply, build, configuration, unit testing and end-to-end testing, up to handover.

The partnership will deliver a full turnkey operational system, including supply, build, configuration, unit testing and end-to-end testing, up to handover. Operational support: Gijima will provide ongoing operational support services to light a pre-existing dark fibre from the Karoo to Cape Town.

Gijima will provide ongoing operational support services to light a pre-existing dark fibre from the Karoo to Cape Town. Innovative approach: Emphasising an "as a service" mindset, the solution focuses on continuous improvement, transparency and proactive support.

Emphasising an "as a service" mindset, the solution focuses on continuous improvement, transparency and proactive support. Strategic collaboration: Gijima and Nokia will leverage their combined expertise to deliver a robust and reliable optical transmission network, ensuring seamless data flow and operational efficiency for the SKAO.

Gijima and Nokia will leverage their combined expertise to deliver a robust and reliable optical transmission network, ensuring seamless data flow and operational efficiency for the SKAO. Technical specifications:

Dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM): The project includes the provision of DWDM coherent muxponder and optical line equipment.

The project includes the provision of DWDM coherent muxponder and optical line equipment. Network management system (NMS): The optical transmission network will be managed by an electronic NMS provided by Gijima, which integrates with SKAO’s telescope manager and additional third-party systems.

The optical transmission network will be managed by an electronic NMS provided by Gijima, which integrates with SKAO’s telescope manager and additional third-party systems. Optical transmission design: The design will support very high bandwidths, with the capability to upscale to the array configuration of 197 dish receptors, handling approximately 20Tbit/s of traffic.

Toni Pellegrino, Head of South and East Africa for Network Infrastructure at Nokia, expressed: "The award is a testament to Nokia's leadership in optical networking technology and real investment in building long-lasting local partnerships. We are excited to grow with Gijima and contribute to the success of the SKAO, enabling new discoveries in astronomy."

The project is set to commence immediately, with the initial phase expected to be completed by June 2025. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey towards unlocking the mysteries of the universe and advancing human knowledge.