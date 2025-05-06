Gijima partners with Mitel to transform business communications across SA and beyond

Gijima, Mitel join forces.

Gijima, which positions itself as a leading Black-owned ICT firm in South Africa, is proud to announce a strategic commercial partnership with Mitel, a global leader in business communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions. This exciting collaboration combines Mitel’s world-class technologies with Gijima’s expertise in unified communications to deliver transformative business communication solutions to South African and African markets, positioning Gijima as a leader in specialised IT solutions.

As a renowned provider of cloud, cyber security, networks, unified communication, business applications, systems integration, industry solutions, smart security solutions as well as human capital management, Gijima is committed to delivering cutting-edge, future-proof IT services.

The partnership with Mitel enables Gijima to extend its offerings with Mitel’s innovative suite of communications solutions, empowering businesses to enhance productivity, streamline operations and adapt to the evolving digital landscape.

Mitel’s broad portfolio includes state-of-the-art communications platforms used by over 75 million users worldwide. With a pragmatic approach to innovation, Mitel’s flexible solutions support businesses through the full spectrum of communication needs, from on-premises deployments to cloud-based and hybrid models. This flexibility aligns perfectly with Gijima’s strategy of providing tailored, scalable solutions that meet the diverse needs of organisations across various sectors.

King Tsotetsi, Head of Connected Customer Business Unit.

“The partnership with Mitel is a game-changer for Gijima,” said King Tsotetsi, Head of Connected Customer Business Unit. “It significantly strengthens our ability to deliver specialised, future-ready communication solutions to businesses across South Africa and beyond. By combining Gijima’s deep expertise with Mitel’s global leadership in business communications, we will be able to offer our clients innovative, scalable solutions that drive productivity, collaboration and growth. This partnership positions Gijima as a market leader in specialised IT solutions and reinforces our commitment to helping organisations adapt to today’s rapidly changing digital landscape.”

The primary focus of the partnership will be on three key go-to-market areas: hybrid cloud, vertical market solutions and integrated workflows. These areas will enable Gijima to develop integrated solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses, combining frontline and back-office workflows and delivering tailored solutions for key industry verticals. With the strength of Mitel’s communication platforms, Gijima is poised to help organisations take advantage of hybrid cloud environments, enhance collaboration and optimise business processes across industries.

“We are excited by our new partnership with Gijima," said Andy Bull, Sales Director for Mitel Southern Africa. “Gijma is a bastion of the Southern African ICT industry with a high level of expertise in the unified communication and customer experience sectors, as well as a strong industry vertical focus. These attributes are highly complementary with our solution set and will assist us in growing market share locally.”