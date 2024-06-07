GirlCode appoints new advisory board members

Zandile Mkwanazi, CEO of GirlCode.

Non-profit ICT organisation GirlCodehas appointed new advisory board members, who will provide strategic oversight and guidance to the organisation.

In a statement, GirlCode says its new board members bring expertise and a shared dedication to fostering diversity and innovation in the tech sector, fortifying GirlCode's mission.

“GirlCode eagerly anticipates the valuable contributions of its newly-appointed board members as they work together to further the organisation's mission of gender diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.”

Joining the advisory board are:

Cadence Willis, lead of the Sage Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the company Sage.

Tebogo Poo, a multifaceted finance and leadership expert.

Margret Molefe, holder of a Masters in Comparative Local Development and experience in youth development and public affairs.

Tamu Dutuma, banking executive with strategic acumen and leadership in banking and technology innovation.

Samantha Rule, award-winning technology leader and advocate for increasing female representation in technology and cyber security.

Saad Syedgenuine, CEO of Chenosis, operating in Africa’s technology and business space.

Ntombizamasala Hlophe, marketing executive with over 15 years of experience in FMCG companies.

“Their diverse backgrounds, expertise and unwavering dedication to our mission will be instrumental in shaping GirlCode's strategic direction and empowering women in technology,” comments Zandile Mkwanazi, CEO of GirlCode.

Founded in 2014 as an annual women-only hackathon, GirlCode has evolved into an organisation aimed at empowering young girls and women through technology. One of its key goals is to impact over 10 million young people across Africa.