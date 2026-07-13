GirlCode opens registration for 2026 Pan-African Hackathon

Participants at one of GirlCode’s hackathon events.

GirlCode has opened registration for its Pan-African Hackathon 2026, with events taking place in Botswana and SA (15-16 August), East Africa including Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda (5-6 September) and Ghana (11-12 September).

Now in its 12th year, the hackathon is organised in partnership with Absa Group, Truecaller, MTN, SAP Fioneer, RS South Africa and NinetyOne. The initiative is focused on advancing young women in coding, fintech and AI .

For the first time, the programme is open to female tech founders, bringing together emerging talent and entrepreneurs to solve real-world challenges while creating a platform for start-ups to gain visibility and connect with broader networks.

Zandile Mkwanazi, founder and CEO of GirlCode, said breaking down societal barriers is central to the organisation's mission.

"By breaking down societal barriers that have historically limited access, we are creating space for young women to step forward, share their ideas and grow with confidence," she said.

Tamu Dutuma, head of strategy and transformation, technology for Africa regions at Absa, said the inclusion of SME founders brings real business challenges into the experience.

“This not only strengthens the learning environment for participants but also creates meaningful opportunities for start-ups to gain visibility, access valuable mentorship and build impactful connections,” he said.

Applications for the hackathon close on 31 July.



