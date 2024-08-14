GirlCode to bring together Pan-Africa’s tech talent

Participants at one of GirlCode’s hackathon events.

To empower young women in technology across Africa, software development skills organisation GirlCode will host a Pan-African-focused hackathon.

Talented female technologists from across Africa are invited to join the event, which will take place from 31 August to 1 September.

GirlCode says the hackathon aims to bring together talented female technologists from across the continent, to develop innovative solutions that address the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The two-day intensive hackathon will provide participants with an opportunity to collaborate with like-minded individuals, learn from industry experts and showcase their technical skills. By tackling pressing global challenges, participants will have the chance to create a positive impact on their communities and contribute to a more sustainable future, it states.

“We are thrilled to host our first Pan-African, all women hackathon and provide a platform for women to shine,” says Zandile Mkwanazi, GirlCode CEO. “By bringing together top talent and industry leaders, we aim to inspire and empower the next generation of female technologists.”

Established in 2013, GirlCode is a registered non-profit organisation aimed at empowering young girls and women through technology. It aims to build a strong pipeline of female tech leaders and drive positive change across the continent.

The organisation is on a mission to expose 10 million women and girls to technology by 2030.

GirlCodeHack hosts annual hackathons, usually held in August, in celebration of Women’s Month in SA.

For its Pan-African hackathon, GirlCode says it’s made possible through the support of sponsors Vumatel, Chenosis, NinetyOne, BET Software, iKhokha, VML and Boxfusion.

The Takealot Group is the prize sponsor, providing laptops and tech gadgets to the winning teams. Additionally, Chenosis is offering hackathon winners the opportunity to attend an International Women in Tech conference.

To find out more and register for the hackathon, click here.