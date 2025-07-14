GitLab set to launch in SA

GitLab is set to launch in South Africa in partnership with Adaptavist.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered DevSecOps platform GitLab will launch in South Africa, in partnership with Adaptavist.

GitLab helps organisations increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation.

According to a statement, the launch will take place on 23 July, convening key industry stakeholders, technology partners, and clients.

Further, the expansion into SA comes as organisations respond to shifting market demands, evolving cyber security risks, and the imperative for digital inclusion. There is also a growing need for platforms that bring development, security, and operations into a single, coordinated environment.

Mounir Ben Saad, GitLab South Africa leader, says the launch will be an opportunity to outline the company’s local vision and ambition, including its alignment with national innovation priorities and the growing need for platforms that integrate development, security, and operations.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Adaptavist at a time when South Africa’s digital potential is rapidly expanding. This collaboration will engender support for local innovation, align with national digital priorities, and partnerships with organisations that are shaping the next chapter of secure, scalable software development across the region,” says Ben Saad.

According to Stephen Walters, GitLab’s field CTO, the need for unified platforms has never been more pronounced. “We see across industries that the pressure to deliver quickly often collides with the need to remain secure and compliant. GitLab is designed to address this tension by offering teams a single source of truth, enabling greater collaboration across development, security, and operations. This model creates the conditions for trust, accountability, and resilience.”

Adaptavist is said to be experts in digital transformation and creators of innovative solutions, integrations, and services.

According to the statement, Adaptavist’s expertise in enterprise transformation will play a key role in supporting organisations as they adopt GitLab’s capabilities.

Attila Bernariusz, Adaptavist SA lead, comments: “The success of DevSecOps is not simply about tools; it’s about how teams work together. We’ve seen time and again that when collaboration is prioritised, organisations are better equipped to navigate complexity and move with clarity.”