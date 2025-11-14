Global breaches, local rules – the first keynote for SS26 in Cape Town revealed

Sunitha Chalam.

Contrasting the growth of international cyber breaches with the sharpening of local regulations, Sunitha Chalam will deliver an informative and thought-provoking presentation on this topic as her keynote address at the Cape Town leg of the 2026 ITWeb Security Summit.

A specialist in crisis communications and management, Chalam’s presentation: ‘Global breaches, local rules: navigating the next generation of cyber threats’ will draw on insights from various crises across Asia and beyond, and outline the lessons to be learned.

“As cyber attacks grow more destructive and regulations tighten worldwide, organisations face a new dilemma: global breaches unfolding under local rules and within local operating contexts,” she says.

She adds that this keynote will examine how shifting threat motives, AI-driven attacks and divergent regulatory regimes are redefining cyber resilience.

A partner at Brunswick Group and head of its Singapore office, Chalam is also the first international keynote speaker announced for the Cape Town leg of ITWeb’s 2026 Security Summit.

Chalam’s keynote presentation will be delivered on 26 May 2026 at the Century City Conference Centre.

The overall theme for the 2026 edition of Security Summit is: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’.

The event will give South African and African IT and cyber security decision-makers the opportunity to hear from experts, researchers and practitioners about what works, what doesn’t and why.

In 2025, the Cape Town event attracted 30 speakers, as well as over 350 attendees, which included senior representatives from private and public sector organisations.

In addition to the conference and exhibition on 26 May 2026, ITWeb Security Summit will be running workshops on 25 May, and the Johannesburg leg of the event will take place 2-4 June.

For more information, including sponsorship and super early-bird discounts for delegates, click here.