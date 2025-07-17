Global CX pundit to present at ITWeb CX Summit 2025

Qaalfa Dibeehi, managing partner, Human2outcome.

ITWeb has confirmed that Qaalfa Dibeehi, managing partner at Human2outcome, is scheduled to deliver the keynote presentation at the ITWeb CX Summit 2025 on 24 July at the Focus Rooms in Modderfontein, Sandton.

Dibeehi, an acclaimed international CX expert, founded and leads Human2outcome (H2O), a Dubai-based business transformation consultancy that focuses on implementing change through the customer-employee experience and servant leadership principles.

He has authored two books on CX, Customer Experience: Future Trends and Insights (Palgrave MacMillan) and Achieving Customer Experience Excellence (CRC Press). A frequent keynote speaker at major conferences, he is also a sought-after expert commentator, with insights featured in print and on broadcast networks like BBC and Sky.

Dibeehi is a member of the board of directors at the Customer Institute (global) and a former global VP of consulting at Forrester in the UK.

The topic of his presentation is: "Can AI truly replicate human emotional responses? Exploring the boundaries of AI’s emotional capabilities".

Financial services front and centre

SA’s leading banks and financial organisations will be represented at the CX Summit, with digital financial services and user experience a key discussion item on the agenda.

Nedbank, Capitec, the JSE, African Bank, FNB South Africa, Old Mutual Insure, Standard Bank Group and the Absa Group will feature at the event.

Gerrit van der Westhuizen, head: CX Experience Delivery Relationships at Nedbank, said the event is an opportunity to engage with and learn from fellow CX experts across both public and private sectors.

“It promises to be a great platform for exchanging ideas, gaining new insights and networking with professionals who share a passion for customer experience. Human interactions foster trust, empathy and personal connections that automation cannot replicate. These interactions leverage social norms and mutuality, encouraging co-operation and support. While automation and AI boosts efficiency, it cannot tap into these intrinsic human motivations essential for a cohesive environment."

Click here for more information and to register.