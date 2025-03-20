Global cyber security experts to present at ITWeb Security Summit 2025

Cyber security experts from South Africa, Africa and the international community will feature at the ITWeb Security Summit 2025.

The ITWeb Security Summit 2025, set for 3 and 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre, will feature keynotes from leading cyber security experts from around the world.

The 20th annual summit is expected to draw significant attention, with presentations from a senior analyst at Forrester, a legal officer from Liechtenstein's Office for Communications, the founder of a global research institute and the CEO of an African cyber security organisation.

Keynote highlights:

On day one, Tope Olufon, senior analyst at Forrester, will provide an in-depth analysis of the latest cyber security predictions and trends. His focus will include identity and access management (IAM), decentralised digital identity, fraud management, threat intelligence and the risks associated with GenAI.

Dr Bianca Lins, legal officer and lead of the Space Department at the Office for Communications in Liechtenstein, will discuss the critical intersection of space security and cyber security. Dr Lins will explore how space operations, reliant on advanced technology and cyber security, create a complex and vital relationship between the two fields.

Cloudflare’s Andy Kennedy, senior solutions engineering manager for the UK, Ireland and South Africa, will offer a fresh perspective on cyber security and the shift away from traditional risk-based approaches.

He will emphasise focusing on the causes of harm rather than solely evaluating risks.

Day two insights:

On day two of the summit, Gilbert Nyandeje, founder and CEO of the Africa Cyber Defense Forum (ACDF), will present an African perspective on cyber security.

He will address the types and levels of cyber crime affecting African nations, examining how they differ from global threats. Nyandeje will also discuss the African Union's (AU’s) Malabo Convention, its limited ratification and how it can facilitate international cyber security co-operation.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, notes this year’s summit underscores the dynamic and evolving nature of cyber security on both local and global levels. "The Security Summit continues to be a premier platform for showcasing technology, trends and insights. We are proud to attract attention from the global cyber security community while maintaining a strong focus on Africa’s growing threat landscape.”

