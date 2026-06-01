Global Micro Solutions launches agentic GRC platform on Microsoft Azure.

Global Micro Solutions (GMS), a Microsoft Solutions Partner operating since 1990, has launched an agentic governance, risk and compliance platform that extends the company's “Secure. Comply. Succeed.” operating model into AI-led automated audit and continuous evidence collection across the Microsoft Cloud.

The platform is structured around four operating phases – assess, configure, prove and stay compliant – and is anchored by an AI-powered Audit Agent that retrieves evidence directly from a customer's Microsoft tenant, reasons against compliance frameworks including ISO/IEC 27001, and cites the source of every response. Where evidence is absent, the agent declines to answer rather than fabricate a response.

Live across Microsoft 365, Azure, server infrastructure and network perimeter, the GMS platform automates daily evidence collection across 93 ISO/IEC 27001 controls, deploys 78 Microsoft zero trust capabilities across seven architectural pillars, and operates 14 live ISMS registers covering risk, assets, incidents, training, suppliers and corrective actions. Non-compliance findings generate remediation tickets automatically and auto-close on two consecutive verified checks.

The launch represents the next chapter in a 36-year arc of Microsoft platform pioneering led by JJ Milner, Global Micro's founder and Chief Security Architect. In the 1990s, Milner led South Africa's first hosted exchange deployments and engineered some of the country's earliest desktop-as-a-service platforms, establishing Global Micro as one of the world's top five hosted Microsoft providers at the time.

Under his leadership, the company has now delivered more than 50 000 Microsoft workload migrations and operates Microsoft estates for over 1 200 customers across EMEA and the Americas.

Milner is a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional, a CIS Benchmark Contributor and an IITPSA IT Personality Finalist.

Cloud in Africa was not handed to us 30 years ago. We built it. The same is true of agentic AI for GRC today. The category does not yet exist in the form we are building it, and the market is only beginning to understand what it requires. Speed matters in the AI era, but so do control, auditability and trust. Our job is to make sure organisations move faster without losing grip on the systems and processes that matter most. JJ Milner, Founder and Chief Security Architect, Global Micro Solutions

The platform addresses a structural shift in audit management practice. Frameworks including ISO/IEC 27001, POPIA, GDPR and NIS2 increasingly require running configuration captured continuously, not just retrospective intent. Global Micro's approach engineers the evidence trail into the operating model itself, with policies referencing actual Microsoft tenant configuration and compliance scores updated daily across every tracked control. Customers reach a Microsoft Secure Score of 75 and above, well ahead of typical organisational benchmarks in the 40s, and reach audit readiness in eight weeks compared with traditional multi-month programmes.

JJ Milner, MD of Global Micro Solutions.

Integration and automation across the broader application estate are delivered through Flowgear, a Global Micro Company iPaaS subsidiary. Flowgear is a .NET-based platform hosted on Microsoft Azure, SOC 2 Type 2 certified, and currently operating with 140 global partners and 1 000 certified Flowgear developers.

The Global Micro Solutions platform launch arrives alongside two recent results from the Microsoft IAMCP South Africa Partner Awards 2026. Global Micro Solutions was named Community Partner of the Year in recognition of sustained contribution to the development of the Microsoft channel ecosystem through mentorship, peer collaboration and partner-to-partner enablement. Flowgear was named ISV Partner of the Year, with the IAMCP citing innovation, Microsoft Azure Marketplace and co-sell alignment, customer success, security and compliance posture, and the first AI Design Win in the Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMA) region.

The awards are meaningful recognition for the work our team, customers and partners have put into building platforms that solve real business problems at scale. It reflects the relentless effort we have put into product innovation, and the practical value of helping organisations create a stronger foundation for AI-led transformation in South Africa. JJ Milner, Founder and Chief Security Architect, Global Micro Solutions

Milner said the next phase of the platform will extend agentic capability across additional compliance frameworks, including those for AI security and governance, with regulated industries in South Africa as primary deployment surfaces. A free preview assessment is available at globalmicro.co.za/assess.