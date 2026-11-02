Global SIS powerhouse Academia by Serosoft named among world’s top 500 by TIME, Statista – accelerating AI-driven digital transformation across African higher education

Transforming university operations. (Image source: 123RF)

Academia by Serosoft, which positions itself as a global leader in student information systems (SIS), has been recognised among the Top 500 EdTech Companies in the World in the prestigious TIME-Statista World’s Top EdTech Companies of 2026 ranking.

The global ranking, conducted jointly by TIME and data firm Statista, evaluated more than 6 500 education technology companies worldwide, assessing financial performance, intellectual property and global industry impact. Academia’s inclusion in the global Top 500 highlights the platform’s role in transforming university operations and accelerating higher education digital maturity worldwide – an achievement that directly reinforces its long-term strategic commitment to the African continent.

Key highlights

Global Top 500 ranking: Selected by TIME and Statista from over 6 500 evaluated organisations globally, affirming Academia’s standing as an international education technology leader.

Selected by and from over 6 500 evaluated organisations globally, affirming Academia’s standing as an international education technology leader. Proven African impact: Powers critical academic, administrative and student life cycles for Africa's most prominent universities and multi-campus institutions.

Powers critical academic, administrative and student life cycles for Africa's most prominent universities and multi-campus institutions. AI-driven campus transformation: Connects the complete student journey – from admissions, billing and learning management to graduation and alumni engagement – through an integrated, AI-powered digital core.

Connects the complete student journey – from admissions, billing and learning management to graduation and alumni engagement – through an integrated, AI-powered digital core. Dedicated regional presence: Supported by local operations in South Africa alongside offices in India and the United States, providing direct regional implementation, statutory compliance and ongoing institutional support.

Unifying the student life cycle for African institutions

Higher education across Africa is experiencing rapid transformation, driven by surging student enrolments, diversifying delivery models (hybrid, distance and face-to-face), and the urgent need to eliminate fragmented, legacy administrative systems.

Academia addresses these structural challenges with an enterprise-grade, AI-led student information system (SIS) and higher education ERP. By centralising core institutional workflows – admissions, enrolment, course scheduling, examination management, fee administration, hostel management and accreditation reporting – Academia enables African universities to operate with operational agility, governance and institutional insight.

Fuelling excellence across Africa’s premier institutions

Academia already serves as the technological backbone for leading educational brands across the continent, adapting to diverse regulatory standards, linguistic requirements and institutional scales:

Stellenbosch University: Strengthening Africa’s premier research leader built on over 150 years of academic heritage.

Strengthening Africa’s premier research leader built on over 150 years of academic heritage. UNICITI International Education Hub: Managing the tech ecosystem for Africa’s most diverse, multi-continental education hub.

Managing the tech ecosystem for Africa’s most diverse, multi-continental education hub. Open University of Mauritius: Fuelling the growth of Mauritius’s fastest-growing public university.

Fuelling the growth of Mauritius’s fastest-growing public university. ADvTECH: Scaling operations for Africa’s largest private education provider.

Leadership perspectives

"The future of higher education will not be defined by technology in silos, but by how effectively institutions unify data, unlock intelligence and reimagine the student journey," said Arpit Badjatya, Founder and CEO of Academia by Serosoft. "Being recognised among the world’s Top 500 EdTech Companies by TIME and Statista validates our human-centric, AI-first philosophy. African institutions are innovating rapidly to expand access and academic excellence, and we are privileged to support this momentum with technology built specifically to handle the complexity of modern higher education."

"Institutions across South Africa and the wider continent need systems that deliver robust scalability while remaining flexible to local accreditation, funding models and student support needs," commented Andrew Brouckaert, Vice-President at Serosoft. "This global recognition by TIME and Statista proves that African universities partnering with Academia are deploying world-class, globally vetted technology tailored to their unique operational realities."

Engineered with AI. Built for African campus resilience.

As institutions manage unprecedented volumes of operational and academic data, Academia embeds artificial intelligence directly into administrative and student touch points:

Unified student and academic life cycle: Centralises prospect management, admissions, registrations, academic advisement, fee billing, examinations, transcript issuance and alumni engagement on a single platform.

Centralises prospect management, admissions, registrations, academic advisement, fee billing, examinations, transcript issuance and alumni engagement on a single platform. Leadership analytics and dashboards for strategic decision-making: Equips vice-chancellors, deans, registrars and executive councils with consolidated, real-time KPI dashboards across enrolment pipelines, student progression, faculty workloads, resource utilisation and institutional financial health to guide evidence-based governance.

Equips vice-chancellors, deans, registrars and executive councils with consolidated, real-time KPI dashboards across enrolment pipelines, student progression, faculty workloads, resource utilisation and institutional financial health to guide evidence-based governance. Integrated app and mobile portals: Equipping students, faculty and administrative staff with frictionless mobile and web access.

Equipping students, faculty and administrative staff with frictionless mobile and web access. Seamless regulatory and statutory alignment: Easily adapts to national higher education regulatory frameworks, credit allocation standards and statutory audit compliance requirements across Africa.

Easily adapts to national higher education regulatory frameworks, credit allocation standards and statutory audit compliance requirements across Africa. Enterprise interoperability: Connects natively with leading learning management systems (LMS), national payment gateways, biometric access controls and legacy finance engines.

With an international footprint spanning 32+ countries across four continents and supporting more than 1 million learners and educators, Academia combines global best practices with dedicated local teams in South Africa, India and the United States.