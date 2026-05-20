Global tech distributor enters SA market, pens agreement with Sophos

Andrew Potgieter, sales director SA, Climb.

Climb Channel Solutions (Climb), a global technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Climb Global Solutions, has entered the South African market as part of its ongoing EMEA growth strategy . The company has also penned an agreement with cyber security firm Sophos.

According to the agreement, Climb will make Sophos’ portfolio of security solutions available to South African resellers and managed service providers.

According to Sophos, it supports more than 600 000 organisations globally with its managed detection and response (MDR) offering. Its cyber security solution portfolio includes MDR, endpoint, network, e-mail and cloud security, as well as extended detection and response, identity threat detection and response and next-generation security information and event management.

Climb says its Midrand-based South African team, which includes six Sophos-certified members, will be led by Andrew Potgieter, sales director for SA. He is tasked with spearheading the distributor’s partner-first approach to the market.

Potgieter explains that SA has always been regarded as a deliberate next step in the company’s plans to build out its EMEA presence.

“We’ve been growing steadily across the region through acquisitions in the UK and Ireland, organic expansion across DACH [Germany, Austria and Switzerland] and Eastern Europe, where – like South Africa – we’ve built teams from the ground up. More recently, we have strengthened our footprint in southern Europe with an acquisition in Greece. We are now operating in more than 90 countries globally,” says Potgieter.

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“What’s really encouraging is the early local response. In just two weeks, 78 Sophos VARs [value-added resellers] have requested partnership with Climb, signalling a real appetite for a more focused, specialist-led approach to distribution,” he adds.

Potgieter cites the Sophos State of Ransomware 2025 report, according to which 71% of surveyed firms paid ransoms – a sharp increase from 43% in 2024.

“By establishing a permanent local presence from day one, Climb aims to bring stability, choice and an international perspective to the South African cyber security ecosystem, supporting partners as customer requirements become increasingly complex and globally connected," says Potgieter.

"Our approach is to build ‘boots on the ground’ first. We had a dedicated, Sophos-certified local team in place before taking our first order. These are experienced, in-country channel specialists who understand the market. That team is backed by Climb’s global organisation and extensive Sophos expertise, along with ongoing investment in marketing, sales support and partner enablement. This ensures we are not just supporting transactions but helping partners build pipeline and grow. We scale in-region as the business grows; that is a core part of our long-term commitment to the markets we operate in.”

He adds that Climb will soon launch Skyward Project, its AI partner programme, to help partners turn AI into a genuine growth opportunity.

“We’re actively engaging the market through partner launch webinars and a Founding Partner Programme, designed to onboard partners quickly and start building pipeline from day one,” says Potgieter.

Dale Foster, CEO of Climb, adds: “South Africa represents a key strategic market in our EMEA growth journey. Our investment in local talent and infrastructure reflects our long-term commitment to the region and to empowering partners with the tools, expertise and support they need to succeed. To enter the region with a partner of the calibre of Sophos demonstrates our clear intention: to deliver the best technology to partners in South Africa and to help them grow.”

John Mitchell, director of channels for EMEA North at Sophos, says: "We are pleased to expand our relationship with Climb into South Africa." He adds that Climb's strong channel focus and commitment to partner enablement make it an ideal distributor to help scale Sophos' presence and support partners in delivering best-in-class cyber security solutions.

Pieter Nel, regional head for SADC at Sophos, adds: “This partnership with Climb strengthens how we serve South African organisations, extending access to Sophos’ AI-driven platform and deep threat intelligence insights. Together, we can deliver integrated prevention, detection and response that can grow with customers – from mid-market to the largest environments – as threats continue to accelerate.”