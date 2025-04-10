Global winner for 4Sight Operational Technologies with prescriptive energy solution at international AVEVA Partner Games 2025 – San Francisco, USA

From left: Representative from the AVEVA Connect team; Marnus Grobler, Project Manager 4Sight OT Optimisation; Suvarnaa Nowbotsing, MES & DT Engineer 4Sight OT Optimisation; Charl Marais, Digital Transformations BU Leader, 4Sight OT Optimisation; Danie Wepener, MES & DT Engineer 4Sight OT Optimisation.

4Sight Holdings gained global recognition at the prestigious AVEVA Partner Games 2025 by winning the Sustainability Award for its innovative prescriptive energy solution at a gala event held during the AVEVA World Conference, in San Francisco, in the US, on 7 April 2025.

The AVEVA Partner Games aims to demonstrate excellence across the AVEVA industrial software portfolio within five distinct sectors, namely supply chain, energy, marine, water and mining.

Participants in the Sustainability category needed to leverage AVEVA solutions to advance decarbonisation, circularity and resilience, showing measurable results and how the use case is cutting edge from an impact and innovation standpoint, including any use of AI and cloud computing capabilities.

As the only partner from Africa to make the final round, 4Sight participated in the ultimate technical competition, pushing the limits of collaboration and innovation in energy utilisation.

“While energy security is a global challenge, it holds particular relevance for companies in South Africa due to planned grid outages known as load-shedding,” explains Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight Holdings.

“Our team of 4Sight engineers developed the ‘Connect4Energy’ prescriptive energy solution using AVEVA Connect to address these challenges. In today’s world, data is the oil of the new economy and any business’s most valuable asset. Solutions like these, using AI, ignites efficiencies and sustainability for the future.”

The groundbreaking prescriptive energy solution uses internal and external data sources, including weather predictions, load-shedding schedules and cost and emissions factors to forecast energy demand and provide strategic sourcing recommendations via a production schedule.

By balancing current and predicted energy supply and demand, it empowers energy-intensive industries, particularly medium and large enterprises, to optimise their energy mix across renewable energy generation sources, including wind turbine or solar farms, and electricity supply from utilities, batteries and generators.

The solution provides reporting via a dashboard, surfaced using AVEVA’s Connect platform, to deliver real-time insights into plant performance and dynamically adjusting energy sources based on the most efficient generation option, using a generator as a last resort to provide consistent energy supply, reduce energy costs and significantly decrease CO2 emissions.

“This recognition from AVEVA affirms the significant strides we are making towards revolutionising how industries approach energy sourcing and management,” says Wilhelm Swart, Chief Operational Technologies Officer of 4Sight.

“We are incredibly proud of our talented team of engineers. Their dedication, hard work and innovative thinking in developing the prescriptive energy solution continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in energy efficiency. This global recognition affirms our efforts to make sustainability an integral part of business practices across industries worldwide,” concludes Swart.

4Sight will showcase this and some of our other innovative solutions for operational solutions on 29 May 2025 at its Envisioning Centre, in Fourways.