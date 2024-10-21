Globetom joins global giants on TM Forum Open API diamond leaderboard

The Globetom team: Stephan Roos, Senior Software Engineer; Carl Thobane, SADC Regional CEO; Tumelo Ralekgokgo, Software Engineer; John Brooks, Americas Regional CEO; Philip Stander, Group CEO; Boikanyo Nkoane, Staff Software Engineer (Data Science); and Lisa Kruger, Software Engineer (Data Science).

Systems integrator Globetom has become the only South African company - and by far the smallest in terms of headcount - to achieve TM Forum Diamond Certification Status for its Open API standards for digital transformation.

The TM Forum, an association of over 800 member companies generating US$2 trillion in revenue and serving five billion customers across 111 countries, is a significant global market player driving industry standards that help organisations with digital transformation initiatives. TM Forum Open APIs are being widely adopted as a standard interoperability method, and TM Forum Open API Conformance Certification verifies the successful implementation of Open API Standards in commercial products and real-world deployments.

Globetom has certified implementations for almost all the all of the 60+ Open API standards developed by the TM Forum's member organisations, putting it among a select number of multinational vendors and major telcos to have attained this level of certification. The achievement is in line with Globetom’s ambitions to become a global leader in adopting the portfolio of API standards from the TM Forum in multiple industry verticals.

"Globetom is steadily growing its Open API practice with customer reference implementations spanning multiple verticals, including telecommunications service providers," says Philip Stander, Group CEO of Globetom.

Globetom’s stand at the TM Forum conference in Copenhagen.

Stander explains that Open API standards are crucial for enabling digital transformation for telcos by helping to standardise and streamline the integration of operational and business support systems.

"Our job is to help to standardise telecommunications service provider systems integration through rapid adoption of API standards on the one hand, or to help with digital ecosystem component creation using the TM Forum Open APIs and Open Digital Architecture," he says.

“The Open API collection is purpose-built to help support the transformation of telcos to ‘techcos’. It helps them standardise and transform faster.”

Stander explains: “Traditional telcos are working to overcome the challenge of using legacy platforms and systems of record, and sweating these assets as they transform their organisations. With Open APIs, they can unlock legacy BSS and OSS stacks for digital transformation.

“At Globetom, we’re doing things differently - how we prepare APIs for integration is our differentiator. We are using our platform and Open APIs to help customers solve complex problems and bridge siloed systems to enable digital transformation,” he says.

Globetom’s Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) platform Orcha with API-driven integration helps telcos simplify complex integration orchestration and choreography, improve agility and speed up time to market.

Globetom won the Async API Hackathon at the TM Forum conference. Pictured are Tumelo Ralekgokgo, Software Engineer, and Stephan Roos, Senior Software Engineering – both from Globetom - and Aaron Bosman-Patel, Vice President of Innovation at the TM Forum.

Carl Thobane, SADC region CEO of Globetom, says: "Our portfolio of API standards implementations and readiness to implement these APIs for SADC regional telcos and across industry verticals can catalyse major benefits such as standardisation, consolidation and interoperability rapidly."

Thobane notes: “Our cloud native platform runs on cloud or in hybrid environments, and is highly integrated with a lot of partner technologies. It’s proven innovation from our side, driven by low code to no code development principles. We are keen to engage with regional telcos and other organisations grappling with digital transformation challenges.”

Globetom is also implementing TM Forum Open APIs to solve industry problems, unlock legacy systems and overcome siloes to enable digital transformation in non-telco industry verticals.