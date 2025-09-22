Gobuddy looks to revolutionise e-commerce deliveries

Gobuddy has facilitated thousands of deliveries since its inception.

Gobuddy, a South African tech start-up, is pioneering a new model for e-commerce delivery by leveraging the untapped potential of daily travel routes. With a network of 11 500 transporters, Gobuddy is creating jobs and income opportunities for thousands of South Africans, particularly women and youth.

"At its core, Gobuddy is an inclusive, sustainable delivery network," explains Leon Strumpher, founder and CEO. "We use world-class route-matching technology to connect customer deliveries in the e-commerce sector to vetted transporters who are already travelling along those routes. This means a commuter can pick up a parcel on their way to work and deliver it the same day, earning 73% of the delivery fee in the process."

Gobuddy says it has facilitated thousands of deliveries since its inception and has partnered with 115 online retailers. The company aims to reach delivery volumes of 20 000 per month within the next 12 months, distributing R875 000 to transporters per month.

The company says its route-matching technology connects customer deliveries to transporters who are already travelling along those routes. This approach reduces delivery costs and carbon emissions, and increases the speed of delivery. According to Strumpher: "Our system doesn't replace traditional couriers, it complements them. If a match isn't found, the parcel can still be redirected to a standard courier."

He notes that 57% of Gobuddy’s transporters are women, challenging the male-dominated courier workforce. This injects inclusivity into an industry that has historically been lacking.

The company says it prioritises the safety and security of its transporters and customers. Transporters are verified through multilevel verification, and deliveries are insured and fully digital. The company also provides safety prompts and health and safety protocols to ensure that transporters practise safety at all times.

"We do this through a multitude of ways," Strumpher explains. "Transporters pick their own travel routes; they go where they know. The customer route may vary slightly from their own loaded travel routes. We use up to a 20% margin of deviation. When a delivery request comes through, the transporter can view the travel route, pick-up and delivery location, and decide to accept or decline."

Strumpher says Gobuddy's model creates income opportunities for everyday South Africans, with transporters earning an average of R300 to R500 per week. The company aims to provide a recurring side hustle income to 1 000 people per month.

"Retailers who adopt Gobuddy are doing more than just solving their last-mile delivery challenges," adds Strumpher. "They're helping to restore dignity and hope, becoming the heroes of social upliftment in the communities around them.

"Through this sustainable delivery network, we're unlocking opportunities for companies and communities that empower the next generation and build a greener, more inclusive economy."