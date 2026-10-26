Gole Cloud set to introduce its solutions to SA market

From left: Tsepiso Lebona, Head of Technology; Dimakatso Phoshoko, Head of Service Delivery; Didintle Malebogo, Finance Manager; Thato Malapane, Head of Sales & Marketing; and Biscay Mulaudzi, Founder and CEO.

Gole Cloud is preparing to introduce its range of locally hosted cloud and technology solutions to the South African market this October. The soft launch will mark an important step in building awareness of the brand and its offering to businesses seeking reliable, secure and scalable cloud solutions.

As businesses increasingly rely on technology to support their operations, secure their information and manage digital infrastructure, Gole Cloud aims to provide solutions that address these needs through a range of cloud and technology services.

Introducing Gole Cloud

Gole Cloud provides cloud and technology solutions aimed at helping businesses manage their digital environments and meet their operational requirements with one service provider. Its offering includes cloud infrastructure, virtual private servers (VPS), web hosting and domains, cyber security, backup and disaster recovery, and business productivity applications.

With infrastructure hosted in South Africa and services billed in South African rands, Gole Cloud aims to serve businesses seeking locally hosted technology solutions and support.

The soft launch will introduce Gole's broader service offering, with a focus on key solutions such as:

Cloud infrastructure and VPS: Supporting the hosting of business systems, websites and applications.

Supporting the hosting of business systems, websites and applications. Cyber security: Helping businesses protect their digital environments and manage security risks.

Helping businesses protect their digital environments and manage security risks. Backup and disaster recovery: Supporting data protection and business continuity.

“Whether you’re a developer, entrepreneur or start-up, let’s find the right hosting option for your application,” said Gole’s product specialist, Mxolisi Ngambu.

Marking a new chapter for Gole Cloud

The event will showcase Gole’s brand and services to a wider audience, creating an opportunity to build relationships with businesses, industry stakeholders and potential partners.

Gole’s dedication to uplifting SMEs continues, as the soft launch will create a platform to communicate the company's service offering and approach to addressing business technology requirements in the South African market.

Further details regarding the soft launch will be shared through the company's official communication channels, or visit its website: https://gole.africa/.

Event details

Event: Gole Cloud Soft Launch

Date: 29 October 2026

Time: 10am

Venue: Wild Fig Business Park, 1494 Cranberry Street, Honeydew, Roodepoort, 2170