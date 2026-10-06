Gole Cloud website goes live: Unlocking a new era of digital possibilities in Africa

Gole Cloud has launched its new e-commerce platform.

The future of cloud innovation has arrived, bringing smarter, accessible and scalable digital solutions to individuals, SMEs and enterprises across Africa.

Bottomline IT's sister company, Gole Cloud (Gole, pronounced Goh-leh), which means cloud in TshiVenda, is excited to announce the official launch of its new e-commerce platform, www.gole.africa, marking an important milestone in its commitment to enabling Africa’s digital economy through innovative and secure cloud technologies.

The need for flexibility, cost-effective and dependable technology is ever increasing, from individuals seeking everyday productivity tools to small, micro and medium enterprises (SMEs) seeking expansion of their operations and large enterprises navigating complex IT environments, cloud technology is transforming the way Africa connects, collaborates and does business.

Gole Cloud is the gateway to bringing these possibilities closer to home.

Cloud innovation built for Africa

Gole’s vision is to create an African cloud for African ideas and businesses.

With this understanding, Gole provides a comprehensive portfolio of cloud solutions designed to simplify operations, strengthen digital resilience, improve productivity and support sustainable growth.

Gole’s customers can explore cloud solutions that align with their unique needs, operational goals and ambitions.

Whether you’re taking your first step into cloud technology or looking to modernise an established environment, Gole aims to make your journey simpler, smarter and more efficient.

One platform. Multiple solutions. Endless possibilities

The new Gole website brings together a range of technology solutions that customers can explore:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS): Flexible, scalable cloud infrastructure designed to support business applications, workloads and operational demands.

Flexible, scalable cloud infrastructure designed to support business applications, workloads and operational demands. Backup as a service (BaaS): Reliable backup solutions to help safeguard critical information and data recovery.

Reliable backup solutions to help safeguard critical information and data recovery. Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS): Business continuity solutions to prepare you for disruptions, minimise downtime and restore critical data.

Business continuity solutions to prepare you for disruptions, minimise downtime and restore critical data. Microsoft 365: Software and licensing solutions for modern workplace productivity.

Software as a service (SaaS): Accessible software solutions designed to streamline day-to-day operations and improve efficiency.

Accessible software solutions designed to streamline day-to-day operations and improve efficiency. Cyber security solutions: Enterprise-grade cyber protection software and solutions, designed to protect what’s important to you.

Enterprise-grade cyber protection software and solutions, designed to protect what’s important to you. Professional and managed IT services: Expert support to guide you on cloud adoption, implementation, optimisation and ongoing management.

Empowering everyone: From individuals to enterprises

Gole believes that digital transformation should be accessible to everyone.

Individuals can access tools that support backups, productivity, connectivity and collaboration.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs have the advantage of custom-built scalable solutions that reduce infrastructure complexity, improve operational efficiency and support sustainability.

Through Gole, larger enterprises have support available for complex cloud environments, strengthened data protection and enabled hosting services.

By addressing the needs of different market segments, Gole is contributing to a more inclusive digital landscape where African businesses can participate, innovate and compete within the global digital economy.

Shaping Africa’s digital future

The launch of Gole’s website represents more than a new digital platform. It signals Gole Cloud’s commitment to advancing the Africanisation of technology and supporting a future where African organisations have greater access to technology solutions that meet their evolving needs.

As the continent continues its digital transformation journey, Gole Cloud aims to play a meaningful role in making advanced cloud technology more approachable, dependable and relevant.

Through innovation, accessibility and a strong understanding of the African market, Gole Cloud is helping create opportunities for individuals and businesses to embrace the possibilities of the cloud with confidence.

Experience the Africanisation of technology with Gole Cloud

The future of African technology is taking shape, and everyone has an opportunity to be part of it.

Gole invites individuals, entrepreneurs, SMEs and enterprises to explore its newly launched website and discover a range of cloud products and services designed to support their digital ambitions.

Whether you’re looking to improve productivity, secure critical business information, modernise infrastructure or accelerate growth, your next step starts here.

Visit www.gole.africa today and discover how Gole Cloud is championing the Africanisation of technology, one cloud solution at a time.

Gole Cloud – empowering Africa’s digital future.

Contact Gole Cloud today:

www.gole.africa

(+27) 10 311 0001

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/gole-cloud

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GoleCloud