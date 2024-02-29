Goodbye Google Assistant? Hello Microsoft’s Copilot takeover!

Google Assistant and Microsoft Copilot will fight it out for dominance.

Microsoft’s Copilot AI, leveraging the GPT-4 technology, is progressively making its presence felt across various platforms, now offering Android users an alternative to Google Assistant or Gemini as the go-to digital assistant on their devices.

While Android and iPhone users have had access to a Copilot app, its integration within devices hasn’t been as deep as that of Google Assistant. However, Microsoft’s recent update to the Copilot app for Android marks a significant change, enabling users to choose Copilot as their default digital assistant, a development first reported by Mishall Rahman via X/Twitter. This capability aligns with what has been previously available through the ChatGPT app for Android users.

According to Emil Henrico of the iSSC Group: “The introduction of Copilot as a potential default digital assistant for Android users represents a significant step forward in AI accessibility and choice for users. Although the current integration may not be fully polished and requires access to the Copilot beta on Google Play, which is not universally available, it opens up new possibilities for user interaction with AI technology on mobile devices.”

To activate Copilot as the default assistant, users enrolled in the Copilot beta for Android can navigate through their phone settings to Apps > Default Apps > Digital Assistant, where they can select Copilot over Google Assistant. It’s important to ensure the Copilot app is updated to version 27.9.420225014 to access this feature.

Despite the exciting development, the Copilot experience on Android is still evolving. The current iteration lacks comprehensive API usage to facilitate voice commands or read on-screen content seamlessly, like Gemini. Users must manually activate the assistant through various gestures or button presses.

Henrico emphasises: “This move by Microsoft is a clear indicator of the company’s commitment to enhancing and expanding the capabilities of Copilot on Android. Although in its beta phase, with limited functionality compared to more established assistants, the potential for a fully integrated Copilot experience on Android devices is immense.”

As Microsoft continues to refine and expand the Copilot’s functionalities, the anticipation grows for a fully integrated digital assistant experience that rivals existing offerings. This beta release is a glimpse into the future possibilities of AI-powered assistance on Android devices.