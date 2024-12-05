Google appoints Makwane as SA country director

Kabelo Makwane, Google country director for South Africa.

Internet search giant Google has appointed Kabelo Makwane as its new country director for South Africa.

In a statement, the company says Makwane will take up his new role early in the New Year.

He replaces Dr Alistair Mokoena, who was Google South Africa country director from April 2020 to July 2024.

It notes Makwane has over 20 years of experience in the technology sector and joins Google from Vodacom Business, where he currently serves as managing executive for the cloud, hosting and security business.

Prior to Vodacom, he was managing director of the Africa Global Unit at Accenture Operations, and also held the role of managing director of cloud and technology consulting.

He spent eight years at Microsoft in various roles, including as country managing director for Nigeria and public sector director in SA, says the firm, adding he served as Cisco’s regional manager for public sector in SA for five years.

“Google is an impactful, AI-first company whose innovative products and services continue to accelerate personal and economic development in Africa,” says Makwane.

“I’m excited to join the team in SA and to help more people and businesses get more out of AI, the internet, and technology in general.”

Google Africa MD Alex Okosi comments: “We are thrilled to welcome Kabelo, as he joins us at an incredibly exciting time for both Africa and Google.

“With digital transformation accelerating across the continent, we are poised to leverage the power of AI to deliver innovative solutions that enable our users, partners and advertisers to thrive in this dynamic era. We’re thrilled to have Kabelo join our leadership team.”

Makwane, who holds an MBA from Wits Business School and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, will start at Google on 6 January.