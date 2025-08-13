Google Cloud, NTT DATA in pact to push agentic AI, cloud modernisation

Murray Campbell, SVP for cloud and security in MEA at NTT DATA.

Digital business and technology services provider NTT DATA has partnered with Google Cloud in a global alliance to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI and AI-powered cloud innovation in enterprises.

The companies stated the collaboration combines NTT DATA’s industry expertise in AI, cloud-native modernisation and data engineering with Google Cloud’s advanced analytics, AI and cloud technologies.

The result, according to the businesses, is tailored, scalable enterprise solutions.

In a statement, the companies cited Gartner insight, according to which worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to reach $723 billion in 2025, up from $595.7 billion in 2024.

The partners added that the use of AI deployments in IT and business operations is accelerating the reliance on modern cloud infrastructure.

“With a focus on co-innovation, the partnership will drive industry-specific cloud and AI solutions, leveraging NTT DATA’s proven frameworks and best practices along with Google Cloud’s capabilities to deliver customised solutions backed by deep implementation expertise. Significant joint go-to-market investments will support seamless adoption across key markets,” according to the statement.

Murray Campbell, SVP for cloud and security in MEA at NTT DATA, said: “With our new Google Cloud Business Group, we’re making it much easier for businesses across MEA to access the expertise they need to move faster, innovate more and stay competitive. We’re already seeing strong interest from retail clients who want to use AI to improve customer experiences and run their operations more efficiently. This is a big step forward for digital transformation in the region.”

Marv Mouchawar, head of global innovation at NTT DATA, added: "This collaboration with Google Cloud represents a significant milestone in our mission to drive innovation and digital transformation across industries. By combining NTT DATA’s deep expertise in AI, cloud-native modernisation and enterprise solutions with Google Cloud’s advanced technologies, we are helping businesses accelerate their AI-powered cloud adoption globally and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, president, global partner ecosystem at Google Cloud, commented: "Our partnership with NTT DATA will help enterprises use agentic AI to enhance business processes and solve complex industry challenges. By combining Google Cloud's AI with NTT DATA's implementation expertise, we will enable customers to deploy intelligent agents that modernise operations and deliver significant value for their organisations."

The partners aim to accelerate enterprise transformation across several sectors, including banking, insurance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, life sciences and the public sector.

According to terms of the agreement on innovation, NTT DATA will build new industry solutions to transform analytics, decision-making and client experiences using Google Agentspace, Google’s Gemini models, secure data clean rooms and modernised data platforms.

The companies will focus on strengthening enterprise agility and resilience through mainframe modernisation, DevOps, observability, API management, cyber security frameworks and SAP on Google Cloud.

Other focus areas include sovereign cloud innovation and the Google Distributed Cloud sandbox environment.

NTT DATA will support these innovations through a full-stack suite of services, including advisory, building, implementation and ongoing hosting and managed services.